In Flailing All-Caps Rant Trump Admits if Americans Are Allowed to Vote by Mail It Will Be ‘The End’ of the GOP

Just hours after signing what some legal experts now say is an unconstitutional executive order targeting social media companies President Donald Trump unleashed a flailing, all-caps rant admitting he opposes mail-in voting because it will be the end of the Republican Party.

Republicans have long known the less Americans who vote in an election the greater their chances of winning are. As the nation, even die-hard Republicans, become increasingly disenchanted with this President, his chances of retaining office in the November election are rapidly declining.

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump’s executive order, which he signed today in an Oval Office ceremony accompanied by the Attorney General, clearly states is being invoked because Twitter fact checked him on two tweets that were attempts to engage in voter suppression.

As is tonight’s tweet.

Given the all-caps text of his tweet, it appears Trump may be egging on Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey to take more action, perhaps by appending yet another warning label on Trump’s latest false tweet.

