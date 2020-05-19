Connect with us

Costco Customer Refuses to Wear a Mask Because He’s ‘Not a Sheep’ and ‘Woke Up in a Free Country’ – Gets Kicked Out

A man was caught on video berating a Costco employee after he was asked to leave the store because he refused to put on a mask.

The confrontation was said to occur at a Costco warehouse in Las Vegas.

In video shared on social media, the man can be heard telling the Costco employee that he has 3,000 Instagram followers.

“I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy,” the employee states.

“I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the customer replies.

At that point, the employee takes the customer’s shopping cart.

“You’re going to take this cart from me?” the man complains.

“Have a great day,” the employee says. “You are no longer welcome here in our warehouse. You need to leave.”

“He’s going to take the cart away because he’s a pussy little bitch,” the customer rants. “There he is walking away with all my stuff. There he goes. Because I’m not a f*cking sheep.”

Watch the video below.

 

