Connect with us

THIS DIDN'T HAVE TO HAPPEN

CDC Director: 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths by June

Published

on

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday evening admitted he expects 100,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by June 1.

Dr. Robert Redfield (photo, to Trump’s left) delivered the disturbing news, which he says is four days old, via Twitter.

It’s not known why he did not report this news earlier.

CNN notes Dr. Redfield’s tweet “comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.”

President Donald Trump has said if coronavirus deaths stay below 60,000 he will have done a good job. He later upped that to 65,000.

At the end of March trump upped those numbers to 100,000 to 200,000, saying if the number of coronavirus deaths fall in that range “we altogether have done a very good job.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.