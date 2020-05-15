THIS DIDN'T HAVE TO HAPPEN
CDC Director: 100,000 Coronavirus Deaths by June
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday evening admitted he expects 100,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by June 1.
Dr. Robert Redfield (photo, to Trump’s left) delivered the disturbing news, which he says is four days old, via Twitter.
CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1. See national & state forecasts: https://t.co/PI1AtLCCmt pic.twitter.com/iylBnom5U0
— Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) May 15, 2020
It’s not known why he did not report this news earlier.
CNN notes Dr. Redfield’s tweet “comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.”
President Donald Trump has said if coronavirus deaths stay below 60,000 he will have done a good job. He later upped that to 65,000.
At the end of March trump upped those numbers to 100,000 to 200,000, saying if the number of coronavirus deaths fall in that range “we altogether have done a very good job.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'VERY STABLE GENIUS'1 day ago
‘Dumbest Man on the Planet’: Trump Hilariously Mocked for Saying ‘If We Didn’t Do Any Testing We Would Have Very Few Cases’
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Scum’: GOP Congressman Faces Angry Backlash After Grilling Whistleblower Rick Bright About His Blood Pressure
- PRESIDENT INSECURE1 day ago
‘You Could See It in His Body Language’: White House Reporter Says Trump’s Jealous Fury at Fauci Finally Boiled Over
- GO TO JAIL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL?2 days ago
New Jurist in Flynn Case Said DOJ ‘Reeks of Improper Political Influence’ and Warned of Corruption in Scathing Op-Ed
- News1 day ago
Trump Loses Bid to Toss Out Emoluments Case
- HIGHLY DOUBTFUL1 day ago
Trump and McEnany Attack ‘Obama-Biden’ Pandemic Playbook as ‘Insufficient’ – Claim They Created a New Plan Years Ago
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
‘We Like It the Old Way’: Trump Mocks Social Distancing, Denounces Testing as ‘Overrated’ in Pennsylvania Speech
- SETTING THE PRECEDENT1 day ago
‘Do It’: In Unhinged Tweet Trump Directs Graham to Have Obama Testify About Fake ‘Biggest Political Crime in History’