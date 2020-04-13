News
White House Offers Up Astonishingly False Lie When Claiming Trump Won’t Fire Fauci
A White House spokesperson has offered up an astonishingly false claim in his statement claiming the President is not going to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.
After President Donald Trump retweeted a post on Sunday that called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, possibly the most respected coronavirus expert working in the federal government, many have been increasingly fearful of the President’s whims.
An immunologist, Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a role he has held since 1984.
But it wasn’t only Trump’s tweet that has many concerned. After all, Fauci seems to be one of the few, if not the only scientist who has been able to sway Trump’s poor impulses. He’s credited with getting the president to drop his call for re-opening the nation by Easter.
Many are also concerned after Fauci in an interview said had the federal government reacted faster to the coronavirus pandemic lives would have been saved. That is in opposition to Trump’s very false claim he’s done a great job. He recently gave himself a “10” in how he’s managed to crisis.
White House Deputy Spokesperson Hogan Gidley tried to tamp down the chatter – while ramping up the partisan rhetoric.
“This media chatter is ridiculous — President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” Gidley said. “Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump.”
But sandwiched between those two sentences is this astonishing lie:
“It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe.”
Democrats and the media did not ignore the coronavirus. In fact, that is a lie straight out of right wing provocateur Ben Shapiro’s playbook.
For example, here is a letter dated Feb. 13 and signed by 27 Democratic U.S. Senators, urging the White House to take action.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a plan out on January 28. (Trump has no plan.)
To effectively beat infectious diseases like coronavirus, we need all hands on deck. But like so much else, Trump’s approach to keeping us safe from disease outbreaks is a mess. When he’s gone, we must fix the damage he’s done—and I’ve got a plan for that. https://t.co/Ud6G53iCNv
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 28, 2020
Many, many other Democrats have been sounding the alarm early on. Like, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT):
Just left the Administration briefing on Coronavirus. Bottom line: they aren’t taking this seriously enough.
Notably, no request for ANY emergency funding, which is a big mistake. Local health systems need supplies, training, screening staff etc. And they need it now.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
HHS Head’s ‘Future Uncertain’ After Kushner and Pence Sideline Him for Not Giving Trump Good News About Virus: Report
“Trump doesn’t like bearers of bad news”
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar may soon be exiting the White House for refusing to sugarcoat information about the coronavirus pandemic when speaking with Donald Trump.
Azar, who attempted to alert the president about the looming COVID-19 pandemic threat in January, has rarely been invited to the president’s daily coronavirus press briefings which could be a sign that his days are numbered.
As longtime political observer Eleanor Clift writes, after describing Azar as one possible “hero” in the White House: “Speaking truth to power has its price in the Trump administration. The former Eli Lilly executive was shouted down by White House aides as ‘alarmist’ and sidelined by Jared Kushner, Mike Pence and others willing to give the president a more rosy view. And on Sunday night, Trump lashed out at Azar by name for the first time, following a New York Times report that Azar had ‘directly warned Mr. Trump of the possibility of a pandemic during a call on Jan. 30, the second warning he delivered to the president about the virus in two weeks.’”
According to Clift, “After complaining about ‘mayhem’ at the White House, Azar’s future is uncertain but his attempts to get top officials and President Trump to pay attention to the coming pandemic should not be lost in the fog of war as Trump recasts history in his favor.”
As the report notes, Azar has an “uneasy” relationship with the president who feels he’s an “alarmist” — which has never been a good sign for administration officials.
“Stylistically, they couldn’t be more different, and Trump doesn’t like bearers of bad news,” Clift writes before quoting a former colleague of the HHS secretary saying, “He’s happy to suck up to the president once in a while, but he’s not going to change data or tell lies for anybody.He’s a highly ethical person.”
“In late January and early February, Azar argued for a multibillion dollar supplemental budget request, but White House aides rejected it as too high, and worried it would look alarmist. On Feb. 4, while Trump was delivering his State of the Union address in the House chamber, Azar called Russell Vought, the acting director of the OMB, who told him to submit a proposal, which he did the next day for more than $4 billion,” Clift explained. ” Aides didn’t like Azar going around them, and there was a shouting match in the Situation Room in the White House. As a former top pharmaceutical executive, Azar already had the reputation of being a prickly boss. He held his ground and defended his request, which the OMB cut almost in half to $2.5 billion. Days later, Congress voted $8 billion to boost the public health response, which should have vindicated Azar but only intensified the animosity toward him in the White House.”
“Azar ran the administration’s response until Trump tapped Pence on Feb. 26. Azar has been sidelined ever since, with his agency disempowered in decision-making and his performance pilloried by a range of White House officials,” the report states with the author adding, ” Azar ran the administration’s response until Trump tapped Pence on Feb. 26. Azar has been sidelined ever since, with his agency disempowered in decision-making and his performance pilloried by a range of White House officials.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
News
Chris Wallace Slams Trump’s Slow Reaction to Virus: ‘How Much Did Those Lost Weeks Cost Us?’
Fox News host Chris Wallace suggested on Sunday that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February.
Wallace made the remarks as he was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“Let’s start with that New York Times report that from January on, top public health officials were warning the president about the threat from the pandemic and that he did not take action until mid-March,” Wallace said.
“How much did those lost weeks cost us?” the Fox News host wondered.
Inglesby argued that the United States did not have the political will to shut down the economy in January.
“That article reinforces what we’ve heard along the way, which is that many in the administration were very worried about this as early as January and February,” Inglesby said. “If we had acted on some of those warnings earlier, we would be in a much better position in terms of diagnostics and masks and personal protective equipment and getting our hospitals ready.”
“If we had imposed social distancing, stay at home at the end of January or early February, would there be a dramatically smaller number of cases and deaths?” Wallace asked.
“If we had done a lot of diagnostic testing earlier, it’s possible we would have seen enough disease to get the will to do that in February,” Inglesby agreed. “They earlier we put in place social distancing, the earlier we would have gotten to a peak.”
Watch the video below from FOX.
News
‘Was He Sober?’: MSNBC’s Mika ‘Absolutely Speechless’ After Kudlow Says It’s ‘Godly’ and ‘Cool’ to Work During Pandemic
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was left speechless after watching a clip of White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow telling Fox Business that going back to work during a pandemic was “cool.”
Kudlow appeared Thursday on Charles Payne’s program on Fox Business, where he suggested that Americans were staying home from work during the coronavirus outbreak because they were lazy.
“For a whole bunch of years, you can see it in the labor numbers, people didn’t want to work,” Kudlow said. “I think, if I may, it’s cool to work. Your neighbor, your brother-in-law, you know, the guy down the street, working has become cool again. If you looked, one of my favorites was the millennials, the youngsters. Their participation rates and job increases were phenomenal before this virus came in. You know me, I also think work is a virtue. It is a godly virtue, as well. I believe it’s been cool to work, and people are going to want to come back.”
Brzezinski sat there for a moment with her mouth agape when the clip ended, and then asked MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for some insight because she knows Kudlow.
“I’m absolutely speechless,” she said. “What the heck was he saying? Was he sober, I ask with deep honesty. I mean it, was he okay? Was he okay?”
Ruhle admitted she couldn’t say, and tried to make sense of the White House adviser’s remarks.
“I don’t know if he is okay,” Ruhle said. “It is unclear to me if he is the arbiter of cool.”
“This isn’t about whether people want to go back to work or not,” Ruhle added, “or if this administration — when they say, ‘We’re open for business, we want to get back out there,’ that is a sentiment. Remember, the president didn’t send everyone home. The first to make these decisions were businesses. It was Adam Silver and the NBA who put health experts in charge and said, ‘This isn’t safe.’ What’s really important to remember right now, when the president is saying, ‘Why don’t people want to go back to work, why are Democrats blocking this,’ that’s not what it is. This is a health crisis.”
Trending
- AMERICA IN CRISIS3 days ago
Meltdown: Trump Explodes on Reporter Who Tells Him America Does Not Have Enough Tests, Masks, PPE, or Ventilators
- TOTAL INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
NYT Flags 8 Key Exchanges in the ‘Red Dawn’ Emails Detailing Trump’s ‘Faltering Response to Coronavirus’
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump Is Working Behind the Scenes to Cripple Any Investigations Before the November Election: Columnist
- News1 day ago
Chris Wallace Slams Trump’s Slow Reaction to Virus: ‘How Much Did Those Lost Weeks Cost Us?’
- AMERICA IN CRISIS6 hours ago
‘Chaos’: Kushner-Commandeered Supply Chain Task Force Operates in the Dark, Turned Government Into Arm of Big Business
- NOPE NOPE NOPE5 hours ago
‘Let It Be Fully Understood’: Trump Falsely Claims Only He Can Re-Open the Country – Not the Governors
- News8 hours ago
HHS Head’s ‘Future Uncertain’ After Kushner and Pence Sideline Him for Not Giving Trump Good News About Virus: Report
- JUST THE FACTS3 hours ago
‘Here Are the Facts’: Pete Williams Destroys Trump’s Claim–Says Only States, Not the Feds, Can Open or Close Businesses