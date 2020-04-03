BUT YOU SAID IT WAS A HOAX
Weeks Ago He Said ‘Like a Miracle—It Will Disappear’ but Now to Be Near Trump You Have to Take a COVID-19 Test
It was just five weeks ago President Donald Trump insisted coronavirus is “going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle—it will disappear.”
Starting today, almost anyone who will be in the same room with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will first have to be tested for coronavirus infection.
“Rapid COVID-19 tests are now being done on everyone who wants to be in room with Trump, starting today,” reports Jennifer Jacobs, the Senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News.
There are a few caveats, like reporters in the White House press briefing room are exempt.
The new rapid coronavirus testing rule does NOT apply to reporters in the press pool assigned to cover the briefings at the White House, I’m told. Reporters keep a distance from the president and VP.
Trump praised a new, 5-minute rapid COVID-19 test earlier this week (video below).
But as it turns out, there are not many available. Just 5500 have been manufactured.
