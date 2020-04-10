News
‘Was He Sober?’: MSNBC’s Mika ‘Absolutely Speechless’ After Kudlow Says It’s ‘Godly’ and ‘Cool’ to Work During Pandemic
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was left speechless after watching a clip of White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow telling Fox Business that going back to work during a pandemic was “cool.”
Kudlow appeared Thursday on Charles Payne’s program on Fox Business, where he suggested that Americans were staying home from work during the coronavirus outbreak because they were lazy.
“For a whole bunch of years, you can see it in the labor numbers, people didn’t want to work,” Kudlow said. “I think, if I may, it’s cool to work. Your neighbor, your brother-in-law, you know, the guy down the street, working has become cool again. If you looked, one of my favorites was the millennials, the youngsters. Their participation rates and job increases were phenomenal before this virus came in. You know me, I also think work is a virtue. It is a godly virtue, as well. I believe it’s been cool to work, and people are going to want to come back.”
Brzezinski sat there for a moment with her mouth agape when the clip ended, and then asked MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for some insight because she knows Kudlow.
“I’m absolutely speechless,” she said. “What the heck was he saying? Was he sober, I ask with deep honesty. I mean it, was he okay? Was he okay?”
Ruhle admitted she couldn’t say, and tried to make sense of the White House adviser’s remarks.
“I don’t know if he is okay,” Ruhle said. “It is unclear to me if he is the arbiter of cool.”
“This isn’t about whether people want to go back to work or not,” Ruhle added, “or if this administration — when they say, ‘We’re open for business, we want to get back out there,’ that is a sentiment. Remember, the president didn’t send everyone home. The first to make these decisions were businesses. It was Adam Silver and the NBA who put health experts in charge and said, ‘This isn’t safe.’ What’s really important to remember right now, when the president is saying, ‘Why don’t people want to go back to work, why are Democrats blocking this,’ that’s not what it is. This is a health crisis.”
Obama Sideswipes Trump Without Naming Him in New Speech — on ‘The Biggest Mistake’ for Leaders in Crisis
In a speech to mayors on Thursday, former President Barack Obama offered a critical piece of advice for combating the coronavirus pandemic — and in characteristic fashion, subtextually criticized President Donald Trump without mentioning him by name.
“The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform,” said Obama. “Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion. Speak it with empathy for what folks are going through … The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be.”
Trump has been widely criticized for perpetually misinforming the public about coronavirus, including his early claims that it would soon go away, that it was no worse than the seasonal flu, and that warm weather would contain its spread. He has also questioned medical experts’ social distancing guidelines on multiple occasions, suggesting that the economic consequences of lockdowns are not worth containing the virus, and at one point suggested that exaggerations of the virus were the Democrats’ “new hoax.”
Warrant for Journalists From Jerry Falwell Jr. Came From Liberty University’s Own Police
A right-wing commentator interviewed Jerry Falwell Jr. during his show Wednesday, where Falwell said that there were two arrest warrants open for reporters who came onto Liberty University’s campus.
Upon further examination of the warrant, the police officer who signed the warrant was Detective/Sgt. A.B. Wilkins 206 LUPD. The LUPD is not the Lynchburg Police Department nor is there a Sgt. or Detective A.B. Wilkins. It’s the police department under the authority of Liberty University.
Warrants are typically issued by a judge who directs an arresting officer to execute the warrant. No judge appears to have signed the warrant nor is there a judge mentioned, though the warrant does cite the Lynchburg, Virginia courthouse. The warrant also doesn’t appear to be certified by the clerk that it was submitted to the court. Clerks generally stamp documents when received.
The accused reporters, ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis and a New York Times photographer Julia Rendleman were accused of trespassing on the campus. The warrant called it a “class 1 misdemeanor,” which, according to Virginia law “is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.”
The Liberty University Police Department boasts eight officers. It’s unknown if the Lynchburg Police Department would have been willing to issue a similar warrant for the arrest of the reporters.
You can see the public documents below:
‘Toxic Risk’: French Hospital Halts Test of Trump-Promoted Malaria Drug to Battle COVID-19 Over Heart Failure Worries
“The remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself.”
President Donald Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 has drawn criticism from medical experts who say much more work needs to be done before anyone can say it’s effective at stopping the disease.
And now one hospital in France has stopped its testing of hydroxychloroquine on COVID-19 patients over worries that the drug poses a “toxic risk” to people’s hearts when taken in combination with other drugs.
French newspaper Nice Matin reports that Nice University Hospital “immediately stopped” its use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who exhibit “major risks” of suffering heart failure due to the drug.
“When hydroxychloroquine is given on its own, the cardiac risk is very low,” explained Émile Ferrari, the chief of the hospital’s cardiology department. “On the other hand, the antibiotic (azithromycin) which is systematically prescribed in combination with hydroxychloroquine in the anti-Covid protocol also favors these anomalies. The cardiological risk is then potentiated… if there are other associated drugs which have the same undesirable effect.”
Related: Big Pharma-Funded Group Founded by Billionaire Trump Backer Tied to President’s Promotion of Malaria Drug for COVID-19
Ferrari concluded that doctors should be careful and not view hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure.
“It is true that Covid-19 kills, but the remedy should not be more harmful than the disease itself,” he said.
