READ: Washington Post Publishes Trump Administration Draft Plan on How to Re-Open the Nation for Business–Starting May 1
Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.
The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it “a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country.” The target date to begin opening is May 1.
The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called “Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America,” here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.
The Post calls it “an early draft by FEMA” and says it “contains granular instructions for a phased reopening of institutions such as schools, child-care facilities, summer camps, parks, faith-based organizations and restaurants.”
First up: sending children back to school, “to allow the workforce to return to work.”
“This plan leverages the significant advancements in testing, therapeutics, and investments in the public health and health care systems to prepare communities for re-opening,” the plan reads.
(There have not been “significant advancements in testing.”)
It calls for a “phased relaxation of community mitigation measures implemented to reduce COVID-19 spread,” in order to begin the “economic recovery” in America’s communities.
“The first priority is to reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, daycares, and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work. Other community settings will follow with careful monitoring for increased transmission that exceeds the public health and health care systems. Throughout this phased reopening, it is critical for everyone to continue to strictly follow the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand-washing, wearing face coverings in congregate settings, and maintaining social distance from non-family members.”
Washington Post Economics Correspondent:
BREAKING: WaPo has obtained a draft copy of CDC + FEMA plan for re-opening parts of America.
It’s a 3-phase plan:
1. Prepare the nation (now to May 1)
2. Aggressive testing (now to May 15)
3. Staged re-opening (“not before May 1”)https://t.co/7fMsWXIPxW by @bylenasun @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/pEwmb4HdJB
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) April 14, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
‘We’re Not There Yet’: Fauci Warns on Opening Country Too Early as Trump Plows Forward – ‘There Will Be Infections’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for decades, is warning against re-opening the nation too early, in direct contradiction to where the President apparently is headed.
“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Dr. Fauci, referring to testing, told the AP Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has teased a May 1 opening date, and reports say he wants a big opening, not a gradual one. Trump falsely believes the economy will come roaring back immediately due to “pent up demand.” Others say Americans right now are too afraid, and rightly so, to go out in public until there is a vaccine or until antibody therapies are widely available.
“Fauci said a May 1 target is ‘a bit overly optimistic’ for many areas of the country,” the AP adds. “Any easing off the strict social-distancing rules in place in much of the country would have to occur on a ‘rolling’ basis, not all at once, he said, reflecting the ways COVID-19 struck different parts of the country at different times.”
But Trump’s trusted top economics expert Larry Kudlow late Tuesday morning told reporters the President would make a “very important” announcement in the next day or two about opening the country back up. He also claimed, “the country is ready to go back to work,”
President Trump had Fauci speak at the beginning of Monday’s off-the-rails press conference to walk back remarks he made that apparently irritated the President. Trump earlier had retweeted a post that called for the 79-year old to be fired.
Fauci also warns that relaxing current stay at home guidelines will lead to new infections.
“I’ll guarantee you, once you start pulling back there will be infections. It’s how you deal with the infections that’s going count,” Fauci said, adding, “getting people out of circulation if they get infected, because once you start getting clusters, then you’re really in trouble.”
Watch: Former President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden for President – Praises His ‘Character and Experience’
Full transcript:
Hi everybody. Let me start by saying the obvious – these aren’t normal times. As we all manage our way through a pandemic unlike anything we’ve seen in a century, Michelle and I hope that you and your families are safe and well. If you’ve lost somebody to this virus, or if someone in your life is sick, or if you’re one of the millions suffering economic hardship, please know that you’re in our prayers. Please know that you’re not alone. Because now’s the time for all of us to help where we can and to be there for each other, as neighbors, as coworkers, and as fellow citizens.
In fact, over the past weeks, we’ve seen plenty of examples of the kind of courage, kindness, and selflessness that we’re going to need to get through one of the most difficult times in our history. Michelle and I have been amazed at the incredible bravery of our medical professionals who are putting their lives on the line to save others. The public servants and health officials battling this disease. The workers taking risks every day to keep our economy running. And everyone who’s making their own sacrifice at home with their families, all for the greater good.
But if there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace – that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House.
And that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States.
Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.
He’s someone whose own life has taught him how to persevere; how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down.
When Joe talks with parents who’ve lost their jobs, we hear the son of a man who once knew the pain of having to tell his children that he’d lost his.
When Joe talks about opportunity for our kids, we hear the young father who took the train home each night so he could tuck his children into bed – and we hear the influence of Jill, a life-long teacher.
When Joe talks to families who’ve lost a hero, we hear another parent of an American veteran; a kindred spirit; somebody whose faith has endured the hardest loss there is.
That’s Joe. Through all his trials, he’s never once forgotten the values or the moral fiber that his parents passed on to him, and that made him who he is. That’s what steels his faith – in God, in America, and in all of us.
That steel made him an incredible partner when I needed one the most.
Joe was there as we rebuilt from the Great Recession and rescued the American auto industry. He was the one asking what every policy would do for the middle class and everyone striving to get into the middle class. That’s why I asked him to implement the Recovery Act, which saved millions of jobs and got people back on their feet – because Joe gets stuff done.
Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we’re seeing now. He helped me restore America’s standing and leadership in the world on the other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change.
Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And I know he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government, and know how to work with our allies, and who will always put the American people’s interests above their own.
Now Joe will be a better candidate for having run the gauntlet of primaries and caucuses alongside one of the most impressive Democratic fields ever. Each of our candidates were talented and decent, with a track record of accomplishment, smart ideas, and serious visions for the future.
And that’s certainly true of the candidate who made it farther than any other – Bernie Sanders. Bernie’s an American original – a man who has devoted his life to giving voice to working people’s hopes, dreams, and frustrations. He and I haven’t always agreed on everything, but we’ve always shared a conviction that we have to make America a fairer, more just, more equitable society. We both know that nothing is more powerful than millions of voices calling for change. And the ideas he’s championed; the energy and enthusiasm he inspired, especially in young people, will be critical in moving America in a direction of progress and hope.
Because for the second time in twelve years, we’ll have the incredible task of rebuilding our economy. And to meet the moment, the Democratic Party will have to be bold.
You know, I could not be prouder of the incredible progress that we made together during my presidency. But if I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race or have the same platform as I did in 2008. The world is different; there’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future. Bernie understands that. And Joe understands that. It’s one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history. Because even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change.
The vast inequalities created by the new economy are easier to see now, but they existed long before this pandemic hit. Health professionals, teachers, delivery drivers, grocery clerks, cleaners, the people who truly make our economy run – they’ve always been essential. And for years, too many of the people who do the essential work of this country have been underpaid, financially stressed, and given too little support. And that applies to the next generation of Americans – young people graduating into unprecedented unemployment. They’re going to need economic policies that give them faith in the future and give them relief from crushing student loan debt.
So we need to do more than just tinker around the edges with tax credits or underfunded programs. We have to go further to give everybody a great education, a lasting career, and a stable retirement.
We have to protect the gains we made with the Affordable Care Act, but it’s also time to go further. We should make plans affordable for everyone, provide everyone with a public option, expand Medicare, and finish the job so that health care isn’t just a right, but a reality for everybody.
We have to return the U.S. to the Paris Agreement, and lead the world in reducing the pollution that causes climate change. But science tells us we have to go much further – that it’s time for us to accelerate progress on bold new green initiatives that make our economy a clean energy innovator, save us money, and secure our children’s future.
Of course, Democrats may not always agree on every detail of the best way to bring about each and every one of these changes. But we do agree that they’re needed. And that only happens if we win this election.
Because one thing everybody has learned by now is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress. They’re interested in power. They’ve shown themselves willing to kick millions off their health insurance and eliminate preexisting condition protections for millions more, even in the middle of this public health crisis, even as they’re willing to spend a trillion dollars on tax cuts for the wealthy. They’ve given polluters unlimited power to poison our air and our water, and denied the science of climate change just as they denied the science of pandemics. Repeatedly, they’ve disregarded American principles of rule of law, and voting rights, and transparency – basic norms that previous administrations observed regardless of party. Principles that are the bedrock of our democracy.
So our country’s future hangs on this election. And it won’t be easy. The other side has a massive war chest. The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth. On the other hand, pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important. This crisis has reminded us that government matters. It’s reminded us that good government matters. That facts and science matter. That the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed, and honest, and seek to bring people together rather than drive them apart – those kind of leaders matter.
In other words, elections matter. Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness. And to change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.
For those of us who believe in building a more just, more generous, more democratic America where everybody has a fair shot at opportunity. For those of us who believe in a government that cares about the many, and not just the few. For those of us who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in.
So join us. Join Joe. Go to JoeBiden.com right now. Make a plan for how you are going to get involved. Keep taking care of yourself, and your families, and each other. Keep believing in the possibilities of a better world. And I will see you on the campaign trail as soon as I can.
Thanks.
‘Straight Up North Korea-Style Propaganda’: Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Air Taxpayer-Funded Campaign Ad
President Donald Trump used the free network air time he receives daily for what are supposed to be coronavirus press briefings to run a taxpayer-funded propaganda video for his re-election campaign.
Trump is defending his horrific performance in managing the coronavirus pandemic after several deep-dive bombshell reports from The New York Times and NBC News revealed just how damaging the President’s ignoring of the crisis has been.
The president also had Dr. Anthony Fauci speak early during the “briefing” to reframe remarks he had made saying earlier mitigation efforts would have saved lives.
Many Americans are outraged over this latest stunt by Trump.
While NCRM will not publish the advertisement in full, here is Vox’s Aaron Rupar commenting on the videos, calling them “Straight up North Korea-style propaganda.”
We do not encourage watching this clip but are posting it for those who feel the need to see it. This is just a portion of what was played.
Straight up North Korea-style propaganda going on right now in the White House briefing room. Get a load of the dramatic music. pic.twitter.com/p3KO6Ap2Sp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020
Let’s play “Where did it happen??? North Korea or the U.S.?” https://t.co/UvJX1mY6V9
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 13, 2020
CNN cut away quickly, calling it “propaganda.”
Damn, CNN is not screwing around today. pic.twitter.com/hXRk0Qz2Gs
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) April 13, 2020
Here’s CNN’s Jim Acosta:
Jim Acosta: “The White House essentially tried to play a campaign style video in the White House briefing room defending the President’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/fpf3UQ0yvY
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 13, 2020
MSNBC hung on for far too long before finally cutting away.
