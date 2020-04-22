HAND WASHING OR ONE HAND WASHING THE OTHER?
My Pillow Founder Said Trump’s Election Was From God – 2 Weeks Later Feds Gave Him $74,800 to Make COVID-19 Face Masks
The Dept. of Veterans Affairs has awarded the My Pillow company a $74,800 contract to manufacture desperately needed “KN95” face masks – a product the Minnesota-based home goods company does not manufacture or sell. Just two weeks earlier My Pillow founder Mike Lindell appeared in the Rose Garden of the White House and told America Trump’s election was from God.
“Lindell said that the order has not been filled yet because the company has yet to find a subcontractor to actually make the masks, since the VA wants KN95 and disposable masks and MyPillow only makes cloth masks,” Politico reports.
“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” Lindell declared last month. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families.”
The My Pillow CEO continued to praise Trump.
“Our president gave us so much hope just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in the country praying daily, we will get through this and back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever.”
Trump told reporters he did not know Lindell was going to say that “but he’s a friend of mine.”
The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell says this: “God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible” pic.twitter.com/tRdlubE08u
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020
