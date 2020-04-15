Connect with us

MOCKING DEMOCRACY

Kentucky Republicans Celebrate After Making It More Difficult for People to Vote During Coronavirus Crisis

Kentucky Republicans celebrated on Tuesday after successfully overriding a veto on a bill to make it more difficult to vote.

Kentucky state senate Republicans posted a photo of Sen. Damon Thayer and Sen. Robby Mills posing with Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear had blasted the bill in his veto message.

“I am vetoing Senate Bill 2 because the provisions of the law would create an obstacle to the ability of Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote, resulting in fewer people voting and undermining our democracy,” Beshear said in early April.

“During this time, the offices that would provide this identification are not open to in-person traffic, which would be necessary to create the actual identification,” Beshear noted.

The legislation could help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 re-election campaign by suppressing voter turnout.

