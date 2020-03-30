NJ Couple Charged With Child Endangerment After Hosting Party for 40 or More Guests During Coronavirus Pandemic

A New Jersey couple has been charged with five counts of child endangerment – one for each of their children – after police answered a call and found “a gathering of approximately 40-50 people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of the residence.”

The Daily Beast reports the couple, Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, were charged with endangering the welfare of children for hosting the party despite the coronavirus restrictions.

“Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,” the Daily Beast adds, noting “police have busted up several weddings in Lakewood since restrictions were put in place.”

NJ Governor Phil Murphy over the weekend blasted Garden State residents and threatened to bust up coronavirus parties.

Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid. We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

Image by Jimmy Emerson, DVM via Flickr and a CC license