JUST SAY NO
NJ Couple Charged With Child Endangerment After Hosting Party for 40 or More Guests During Coronavirus Pandemic
A New Jersey couple has been charged with five counts of child endangerment – one for each of their children – after police answered a call and found “a gathering of approximately 40-50 people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of the residence.”
The Daily Beast reports the couple, Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, were charged with endangering the welfare of children for hosting the party despite the coronavirus restrictions.
“Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,” the Daily Beast adds, noting “police have busted up several weddings in Lakewood since restrictions were put in place.”
NJ Governor Phil Murphy over the weekend blasted Garden State residents and threatened to bust up coronavirus parties.
Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are.
NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.
We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020
Image by Jimmy Emerson, DVM via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TOTAL INCOMPETENCE3 days ago
Hours After Announcing He Invoked the Defense Production Act for Ventilators Trump Backtracks – for the Second Time Today
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
‘Why Should People Trust You?’: Kudlow Shrinks as ABC News Anchor Blasts Him for Calling COVID-19 ‘Contained’
- WE SHOULD TRUST YOU WHY?3 days ago
Trump Again Claims He’s Invoked the Defense Production Act – Then Backtracks Saying ‘Maybe We Won’t Need’ to Fully Use It
- News2 days ago
Confirmed US Coronavirus-Related Deaths Surge – Double in Just Two Days
- FOR THE PEOPLE?2 days ago
Trump’s Chilling Re-Election Calculus Is to Focus on Economy Instead of Lives Says Former Administration Official: Report
- INSANITY7 hours ago
‘Ready to Hang a Mission Accomplished Sign Over 100,000 Caskets’: Outrage as Trump Sets Bar for ‘Good Job’ on Coronavirus
- IT'S CALLED VOTER SUPPRESSION5 hours ago
Watch: Trump Admits if Democrats Make Voting Easier ‘You’d Never Have a Republican Elected in This Country Again’
- OMG!4 hours ago
Some Trump Supporters ‘Delight’ in Intentionally Defying Coronavirus Pandemic Protocols to Stick It to the Libs: Report