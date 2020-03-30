Connect with us

NJ Couple Charged With Child Endangerment After Hosting Party for 40 or More Guests During Coronavirus Pandemic

A New Jersey couple has been charged with five counts of child endangerment – one for each of their children – after police answered a call and found “a gathering of approximately 40-50 people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of the residence.”

The Daily Beast reports the couple, Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, were  charged with endangering the welfare of children for hosting the party despite the coronavirus restrictions.

“Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held,” the Daily Beast adds, noting “police have busted up several weddings in Lakewood since restrictions were put in place.”

NJ Governor Phil Murphy over the weekend blasted Garden State residents and threatened to bust up coronavirus parties.

