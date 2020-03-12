News
McConnell Forced to Cancel Senate Recess After Calling House Coronavirus Legislation ‘Ideological Wish List’
The House of Representatives is set to pass legislation to help Americans deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic but the Republican led Senate is not only prepared to block it, up until minutes ago it wasn’t even planning on considering it for nearly another two weeks.
“The Senate will act when we come back and we have a clearer idea of what extra steps we need to take,” Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) told CNN’s Ana Cabrera Thursday.
I want to be very clear on what the Senate GOP is refusing to consider: it’s a House Dems package that “includes free coronavirus testing, paid emergency leave for workers and food security assistance, among other things.” There will be a House floor vote on it later today. https://t.co/asxcuF7zcu
— Versha Sharma (@versharma) March 12, 2020
Many Senators were about to leave Washington, D.C. for recess, and were not planning to return until March 23.
The House is expected to vote on the bill Thursday. Despite opposition from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the coronavirus legislation is expected to pass.
JUST IN: Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy has told House Republicans that he opposes the Coronavirus bill, which would provide free testing, paid sick leave, and enhance the government’s response to the pandemic.
— Travis Akers 🩸🦷 (@travisakers) March 12, 2020
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has just bowed to public outrage and begrudgingly canceled next week’s recess.
Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week. I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 12, 2020
That does not mean the Senate will pass the House’s bill – McConnell has denounced it as an “ideological wish list,” which is astonishingly false.
The House’s coronavirus bill helps Americans on many fronts.
“The bill expands unemployment insurance by providing states with at least $1 billion to compensate for administrative costs and other contingencies arising as a result of the coronavirus response,” The Hill reports.
“The bill also provides $500 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children to provide food assistance for low-income mothers who lose their jobs due to the coronavirus, as well as $400 million to help local food banks meet increased demand.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Trump’s Former Homeland Security Adviser Crushes President’s Coronavirus Response
Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, slammed his former boss for banning travel to Europe at a time when coronavirus is already spreading like wildfire across the United States.
Bossert, who days earlier wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post warning Trump that he had very limited time to stop the virus from running out of control, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that the president’s latest travel ban is all but useless with the number of coronavirus infections in the country increasing daily.
“There’s little value to European travel restrictions,” he wrote. “Poor use of time and energy. Earlier, yes. Now, travel restrictions/screening are less useful. We have nearly as much disease here in the US as the countries in Europe.”
He then told Trump that the focus needs to be on social distancing and other measures that have been shown to stop the virus from spreading.
“We MUST focus on layered community mitigation measures — Now!” he wrote.
Despite Bossert’s pleas, however, the president has so far spent his morning tweeting out political attacks against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he watched on “Fox & Friends.”
There’s little value to European travel restrictions. Poor use of time & energy. Earlier, yes. Now, travel restrictions/screening are less useful. We have nearly as much disease here in the US as the countries in Europe. We MUST focus on layered community mitigation measures-Now!
— Thomas P. Bossert (@TomBossert) March 12, 2020
News
Trump Was Told Camera Was Off After Oval Office Coronavirus Speech. It Wasn’t. Americans Are Not Amused: ‘No Empathy’
President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on the coronavirus, during which he banned all incoming travel from the European Union, stunned Americans, investors, and many around the world.
But it’s what happened after his speech concluded that has some stunned as well.
Immediately after Trump finished speaking, a technician says, “We’re clear.”
But the cameras were still running.
What happens next is disappointing.
Thinking the cameras were off, Trump unbuttons his jacket, breaths a sigh of relief, and says, “OK.”
The “OK” lasts several seconds, and lead many to beleive it was all an act.
Here’s the video, posted by MSNBC’s David Gura.
“Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.” pic.twitter.com/ySaGrpkQdV
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 12, 2020
Here’s how some are responding:
I do not feel comforted or reassured or like we’re in good hands. Bow about you? https://t.co/G5fAJq6QJQ
— Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) March 12, 2020
Christ. https://t.co/cYhySKJRDr
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) March 12, 2020
👉 This is how serious (not) Trump was about the coronavirus after his speech when he thought all cameras were off. He is board with it all and clueless. https://t.co/XnYdy5S6cf
— tj1219 (@tj1219) March 12, 2020
no empathy from @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/yBdPDXMgMD
— Fname84776969 (@fname84776969) March 12, 2020
I’ve spoken publicly, performed on stage, and worked as a broadcaster for almost 50 years. This is a man who just read a script he didn’t believe one word of but was forced to give. https://t.co/HYM0Fp7Byf
— Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 12, 2020
jesus wept what are we going to do? https://t.co/ExeTbxNEnf
— Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) March 12, 2020
Hearing the Looney Tunes theme in my head https://t.co/dlqNZ4wdYQ
— Unreasonable cat punch (@GafasGroucho) March 12, 2020
He’s an actor playing president. I don’t even want to say told you so tbh. https://t.co/uDjtVanyPQ
— Ian Livingston (@islivingston) March 12, 2020
He simply doesn’t care https://t.co/hQfoZubxlv
— Patric4841 (@Patric4841) March 12, 2020
News
Trump’s Oval Office Coronavirus Speech Scares Investors – Markets Were Rebounding but Are Now Plummeting
President Donald Trump made a rare Oval Office speech Wednesday night, stunning the nation and the world by announcing he is banning all incoming travel from the European Union in a wrongheaded attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Over at CNBC the headline before the President spoke read: “Futures are rebounding Wednesday night after Dow closes in bear market. Traders await Trump.”
The new CNBC breaking news headline reads: “Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors.”
Dow futures drop 600 points as Trump speech disappoints investors https://t.co/et2fFVOK5L
— CNBC International (@CNBCi) March 12, 2020
“Dow futures were up more than 200 points,” CNBC reported before Trump spoke.
That means the president’s speech caused an 800 point loss in DOW futures – that’s after the DOW dropped almost 1500 points already Wednesday.
UPDATE: 10:59 PM ET –
Dow futures indicating another 1,000 drop after Trump announces travel restrictions from Europe, NBA suspends the season, Tom Hanks says he has #coronavirus. I’m in for Brian @11thHour 11pET @MSNBC
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
