WTH?
‘I’m All in’: Top Texas GOPer Urges Grandparents to Risk Their Lives So Coronavirus Closures End and Americans Go Back to Work
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, 69, suggested on Fox News that grandparents should be willing to risk their lives to end COVID-19 coronavirus closures.
Patrick, a Baby Boomer grandfather himself, made his comments while being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) was just on Fox saying he agrees with Trump. He cast it as an opportunity for seniors to sacrifice in order to keep the country intact for their grandchildren. “Let’s get back to living… And those of us that are 70+, we’ll take care of ourselves.”
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Interestingly, in China people have expressed similar pride in the self-sacrifice they’ve undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic — but that sacrifice was to self-quarantine for weeks, not to return to business as usual.
— Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) March 24, 2020
Watch:
Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020
WTH?
Rand Paul Has Coronavirus – but Did Not Self-Quarantine After Knowing for at Least a Week He Might Have Been Infected
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, and he’s under fire for his actions after possibly becoming infected weeks ago yet taking no measures to protect his fellow lawmakers – and in fact putting them in danger. Sen. Paul likes to present himself as a medical doctor – and not just a medical doctor, but a surgeon. Dr. Paul is an ophthalmologist who “performs pro-bono eye surgeries for patients across Kentucky,” in his free time, according to his campaign site.
Since 2005 Rand Paul has not been certified by any board recognized by the state of Kentucky, and since 2011 has had no certification since the NOB was dissolved.
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 22, 2020
According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sen. Paul attended an event in Kentucky on March 7 – more than two weeks ago. On March 15 it was publicly reported that two people who also attended the event tested positive for coronavirus. It is not known if Paul was told before March 15.
Tapper’s source, who is close to Sen. Paul “says the senator was confident he hadn’t interacted with the two so he didn’t think much of it, but then he thought about the particular vulnerability of those with respiratory and lung issues.”
Thinking about his own health, Paul, the only senator to vote against a bipartisan coronavirus pandemic aid package, “decided to play it safe” and get tested:
4/ Last August, as a result of complications from the neighbor who assaulted him in 2017, Paul had surgery that removed part of his lungs; he still occasionally experiences shortness of breath. Given that, source says, even though he was asymptomatic, he decided to play it safe.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
He made no changes. Unlike others who have decided to be tested for coronavirus, he did not self-quarantine, although he did “shut down his offices because of the coronavirus, telling his staff to work from home,” about a “week and a half or so ago,” Tapper reports.
In fact, not only did Paul not self-quarantine, he sat close to other Senators, like Mitt Romney, and even worked out at the Senate gym this morning, and “swam in the pool while awaiting his test results.”
6/ Afterwards he got the results of the test and learned he had tested positive.
As soon as he heard that, the source says, he left the Senate immediately.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020
Senator Romney is self-quarantining now. He is 73 and his wife, Ann, is 70. She has an underlying medical condition (multiple sclerosis). Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is also self-quarantining given “the timing, proximity, and duration of my exposure to Sen. Paul.”
Other Republican Senators are checking with physicians to decide if they too need to go into quarantine.
??Mitt Romney says senators had lunch on Friday with @RandPaul—who tested positive for #coronavirus—and “all of the senators” will seek advice as to whether they should self-quarantine.
Mitch McConnell hosts a weekly lunch with the *entire* @SenateGOP.?pic.twitter.com/pxYxCKO5zc
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 22, 2020
UPDATE:
“You’d think Dr. Paul would have better judgment than to needlessly put his colleagues – many of whom are in the high-risk category – at potential risk of exposure,” one Senate source says
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020
WTH?
Watch: Trump Wages Vicious Attack on Reporter for Asking What He Has to Say to Americans Who Are Scared of Coronavirus
President Donald Trump waged a vicious attack against a reporter who asked him to talk to Americans who are scared in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?” NBC News Peter Alexander asked the President Friday afternoon during the coronavirus press conference, after offering some bleak statistics.
“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied. “That’s what I say.”
Trump went on to take a question from another reporter, but went back to attack Alexander more.
“I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope,” Trump said. “You’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and ‘Concast,'” Trump declared, purposely calling Comcast by the wrong name.
“That’s really bad reporting,” Trump repeated. “And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”
“Let’s see if it works,” Trump said, apparently putting all his own hopes on an old malaria drug that studies show has had limited effect on COVID-19, but that right wing websites have been promoting as a cure, which it is not.
“I happen to feel good about it but who knows,” Trump continued. “I’m right alot,” he added.
Watch:
.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?"
President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out…" pic.twitter.com/IHzMs9hKtj
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020
WTH?
Trump Wrongly Blames Europe and Bans All EU Travel into US Over Coronavirus Fears
President Donald Trump stunned the nation by announcing he is banning all travel from Europe into the United States for 30 days in a wrongly-focused attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The ban goes into effect starting Friday, and does not include travel from the U.K.
Calling it a “foreign virus,” Trump actually blamed Europe, claiming the European Union nations did not act fast enough to control the spread of coronavirus.
“The European Union failed to restrict travel from China,” Trump said, boasting that he had.
“Taking early intense action, we’ve seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the U.S., now present in Europe,” Trump said, which is false given the lack of testing kits in the United States, due to CDC failure. “The European union failed to take the same precautions.”
“This is not a financial crisis, this is just a temporary moment in time,” Trump also told Americans.
NEWS: @realDonaldTrump announces a suspension on all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. in an effort to stop the spread of #coronavirus The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight and will not apply to the UK https://t.co/6TYxpZAiiy pic.twitter.com/Oi4qdsHth2
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 12, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
