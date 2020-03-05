WILL BE MISSED
Elizabeth Warren Ending Her Democratic Presidential Campaign
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign after disappointing Super Tuesday results.
Warren, who for months was the Democratic frontrunner, outlasted almost all of the more than two dozen candidates and built a tremendous grass roots movement.
The Massachusetts Senator has not yet indicated which, if any, of the two remaining viable Democratic candidates she will endorse.
In announcing her departure The New York Times credits Warren as the candidate who “effectively drove the centrist billionaire, former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, out of the race with debate performances that flashed her evident skills and political potential.”
ABC News describes Warren as “the progressive candidate who ran against corruption and pumped out more than 50 policy proposals during her campaign.”
NEW –
‘Our Place in This Fight Has Not Ended’: Elizabeth Warren Ends Campaign by Congratulating Team – ‘We Ran on Our Values’
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘We Are So Screwed’: Photo of Pence Praying With Coronavirus Task Force Draws Criticism From the Left, Praise From the Right
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘Ronna, Go to Hell!’ Donna Brazile Tears Into RNC Chairwoman for Using ‘Russian Talking Points’ on Fox News
- News3 days ago
CDC Removes Number of People Tested for Coronavirus From Government Website as Death Toll Increases
- News3 days ago
‘Time to Go’: Internet Reacts to Chris Matthews Abruptly Exiting MSNBC Amid Criticism and Sexist Behavior
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Trump Was Repeatedly Lectured on Coronavirus Vaccine by Drug Execs at White House Meeting
- HONEST EXPERT2 days ago
America Will Say ‘Boy, That Was Bad’ After Coronavirus Predicts Top Government Public Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘He’s Used to Trials Without Evidence’: Trump Mocked for ‘Spouting Nonsense’ About Coronavirus and Vaccine Trials
- SUPER TUESDAY1 day ago
Elizabeth Warren Assessing Her Path Forward: Report