Elizabeth Warren Ending Her Democratic Presidential Campaign

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign after disappointing Super Tuesday results.

Warren, who for months was the Democratic frontrunner, outlasted almost all of the more than two dozen candidates and built a tremendous grass roots movement.

The Massachusetts Senator has not yet indicated which, if any, of the two remaining viable Democratic candidates she will endorse.

In announcing her departure The New York Times credits Warren as the candidate who “effectively drove the centrist billionaire, former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, out of the race with debate performances that flashed her evident skills and political potential.”

ABC News describes Warren as “the progressive candidate who ran against corruption and pumped out more than 50 policy proposals during her campaign.”

‘Our Place in This Fight Has Not Ended’: Elizabeth Warren Ends Campaign by Congratulating Team – ‘We Ran on Our Values’

