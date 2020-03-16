News
DOJ to Drop Case Against Russian Companies Charged in Mueller Investigation With Trying to Subvert 2016 Election
Not ‘In the Interests of Justice’
Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to drop charges against two Russian companies charged as a result of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The New York Times describes the defendants, Concord Management and Concord Consulting, as “two Russian shell companies accused of financing schemes to interfere in the 2016 election, saying that they were exploiting the case to gain access to sensitive information that Russia could weaponize.”
The two shell companies “were charged in 2018 in an indictment secured by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, along with 13 Russians and another company, the Internet Research Agency. Prosecutors said they operated a sophisticated scheme to use social media to spread disinformation, exploit American social divisions and try to subvert the 2016 election.”
In a legal filing (below) reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, the DOJ says continuing to prosecute the case “promotes neither the interest of justice nor the nation’s security.”
The Times reports the DOJ was concerned documents it might have to provide to Concord might end up being published online, and for various reasons decided to file a motion to drop the case “to preserve national security interests and prevent Russia from weaponizing sensitive American law enforcement information,” an official told the Times.
“Upon careful consideration of all the circumstances, and particularly in light of recent events and a change in balance of the government’s proof due to a classification determination,” the filing says, “the government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interest of justice nor the nation’s security.”
BREAKING: Prosecutors move to drop the case against the Russians charged by Mueller. pic.twitter.com/yfm6XmzYya
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 16, 2020
News
Stocks Plummet 3000 Points on the Day – Plunge as Trump Holds Coronavirus Press Conference
As President Donald Trump held Monday’s daily coronavirus press conference the DOW plunged into near free-fall, dropping an additional 800 points to being down 3000 points or more on the day.
BREAKING: DOW PLUNGES 3,000 POINTS https://t.co/N2xqlyJ8SH pic.twitter.com/OhfGFpo5L5
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 16, 2020
President Trump told reporters, who are now observing social distancing guidelines in the press briefing room, that he is considering a quarantine but not nationwide. He also said the crisis could be felt throughout the nation as late as July or August.
“We have that very much,” Trump said when asked if he was considering a quarantine. “Yeah, we have that very much, and we are, we’ve been pretty aggressive. We were early with Europe but we were very very early with China,” the President said of his ban on people being allowed to enter the U.S. from those two geographic areas.
Asked if he is “considering institutiong a nationwide lockdown a nationwide quarantine,” Trump appeared to be prepared to say yes, but then reporter Geoff Bennett told the president the NSC had “knocked that down.”
“At this point not nationwide,” Trump responded.
Earlier today Ken Cuccinelli of the Dept. of Homeland Security responded to rumors of a nationwide lockdown:
Hey folks, we’re not shutting down the United States. Lots of serious mis-information being peddled out there!
— Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) March 16, 2020
Trump continued to insist his administration has been doing a “fantastic job,” despite all the experts who disagree.
The President said “at this point” he is not looking to lockdown the entire country, but added: “we may look at certain areas, certain hotspots as they call them.”
Asked if the current situation, with businesses and schools closing down is the new normal Trump said: “They think August, it could be July, could be longer than that.”
Trump was also asked to talk to those who are scared, which includes millions of Americans. He confirmed that yes, People are “very scared,” but then launched into a self-congratulatory series of remarks.
Watch:
President Trump tells @GeoffRBennett that “we are coming out with strong suggestions,” but at this point, no plan to institute a national quarantine plan. pic.twitter.com/cceVWxb3zt
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 16, 2020
UPDATE:
"The market will take care of itself. The market will be very strong as soon as we get rid of the virus," President Trump said. The Dow had its worst point drop ever today: 2,999 points. https://t.co/p36dE5dDFT pic.twitter.com/FMavvSIG5n
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 16, 2020
News
Cuomo Hailed as ‘Acting President’ for Showing Leadership While Trump Decimated for Bragging ‘Everybody Is So Well Unified’
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning in an apparent attempt to deflect from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s highly-detailed and well-thought out plan to coordinate closings and resources with the state governors on his border, Connecticut and New Jersey. The plan looks at all aspects of state government and how those affect people who live in those areas.
Everybody is so well unified and working so hard. It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020
For example, the tri-state area governors agreed to close bars, restaurants, and casinos so residents and visitors won’t just cross state lines and risk transmitting the coronavirus infection to an even greater area.
Cuomo was praised for showing leadership – and Trump was decimated for not.
Cuomo blasts Trump for failed federal leadership that is feeding the coronavirus chaos. pic.twitter.com/6sQxYPAcSi
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2020
“This is a national pandemic,” @NYGovCuomo says. “But there are no national rules.”
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 16, 2020
It appears to me that the @realDonaldTrump administration and @GOP moved *extremely* quickly to erect concentration camps for children seeking asylum, but I see no evidence of any effort to use Army Corps to set up temporary ICU and hospital units.
— Jodi Jacobson ?? (@jljacobson) March 16, 2020
Cuomo says he will deploy the National Guard to work with private contractors to build out college dorms, former nursing homes etc into triage unit to prepare for hospital overflow.
He has asked Trump to do something similar in an op-ed, but Trump has done nothing.
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 16, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is effectively acting President of the United States during this crisis.
— Matt Rogers ? (@Politidope) March 16, 2020
Delusional or lying?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) March 16, 2020
Cuomo is sounding how Trump is supposed to sound. What a difference.
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 16, 2020
Criticize Andrew Cuomo for lots of things (and, believe me, I can), but he’s kicking ass right now at this coronavirus press conference. He’s showing Trump what a leader does who gives a damn and understands even minimal medical science.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 16, 2020
Cuomo showing Trump what a leader should be doing. What a difference it would make right now.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 16, 2020
Cuomo is schooling Trump on how to deal with #CoronavirusOutbreak.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 16, 2020
Andrew Cuomo is doing exactly what we pay the federal government to do. Donald Trump should be embarrassed.https://t.co/Fy5kdn4pmz
— Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 16, 2020
Thank you Governor Andrew Cuomo for picking up the ball that Trump has so clearly dropped and calming the Country down with your thoughtful and firm Leadership
— Mayday Mindy?? (@maydaymindy9) March 16, 2020
Cuomo makes sense. Use the military to build hospitals so we don’t get overwhelmed. They built them in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, build them here! Why hasn’t Trump or Pence thought of this?#betterthantrump
— David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) March 16, 2020
Governor Andrew Cuomo just made Donald Trump look so bad by contrast
— Mayday Mindy?? (@maydaymindy9) March 16, 2020
News
Biden Vows to Have a Woman Vice President, Sanders Says His ‘Very Strong Tendency Is to Move in That Direction’
Joe Biden promised to have a woman as his vice presidential running mate during Sunday night’s Democratic debate.
Bernie Sanders was less committal, after seeming to delay his answer.
“There are a number of women qualified to be president tomorrow,” Biden said.
Sanders, after being asked a few times, said he “in all likelihood” would, but would not commit.
“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman,” Sanders said. “So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”
Watch:
Joe Biden commits to choosing a woman as his running mate at CNN's #DemDebate. Bernie Sanders says "in all likelihood" he will too. https://t.co/lDorNOTsr2 pic.twitter.com/1lZRIfZBZL
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 16, 2020
