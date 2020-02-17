SNAGGED
Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004
Another oops moment happened for President Donald Trump’s campaign manager stole George W. Bush’s photo from the Daytona 500 in 2004.
Tweeting Sunday, Brad Parscale proclaimed, “[email protected] the #Daytona500 before the race even started.”
Except, it wasn’t him. As many people pointed out, the image was from 16 years ago by photographer Jonathan Ferrey, CNN reported. Parscale was forced to delete it and tweet it out again with an underwhelming photo.
The 2004 photo also shows a significantly larger crowd of people watching the race, where the photo from Trump today showed sparse stands as the race was dealing with rain delays.
Desperate Trump Does Air Force One ‘Flyover’ Turning Daytona 500 Race into a Campaign Rally https://t.co/mlk1vOAgg6
— EssenViews – Silence Kills Democracy (@essenviews) February 16, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SNAGGED
‘Ever Hear of Something Called an IP Address?’: Avenatti May Have Evidence of Giuliani’s Porn Habits
Attorney Michael Avenatti apparently threatened to release embarrassing information about Rudy Giuliani if he didn’t apologize to former actress Stormy Daniels.
The attorney publicly solicited help finding proof of Giuliani’s pornography habits after the president’s legal adviser slut-shamed Daniels, and he tweeted a hint that the search turned up evidence of his hypocrisy.
“Mr. Giuliani: my client deserves an apology for your sexist, disgusting, comments about her and women in general,” Avenatti tweeted. “I strongly suggest you provide one. Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year? Ever hear of something called an IP address?…”
Mr. Giuliani: my client deserves an apology for your sexist, disgusting, comments about her and women in general. I strongly suggest you provide one. Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year? Ever hear of something called an IP address?…
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 11, 2018
Avenatti made the public appeal for help digging into Giuliani’s personal life over the weekend, and he tweeted a hint Sunday afternoon that the search had proved fruitful.
The sheer power of the Internet and Twitter never ceases to amaze me…
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 10, 2018
Trending
- 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP'3 days ago
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Cancels White House Visit After Trump Slams Phone on Him in ‘Apoplectic’ Rage
- OMG2 days ago
Internet Disgusted After Trump Retweets Gross Video of Texas Mayor in Bathroom: ‘I Think You Have Hit a New Low’
- AYFKM?3 days ago
Trump Deploying Border Patrol’s Highly-Armed Elite Tactical Agents to Round Up Undocumented Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities
- COVERUP3 days ago
‘A Boldface Lie’: Former OSU Wrestler Says Jim Jordan Still Isn’t Telling the Truth About His Knowledge of Sexual Abuse
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Raged and Swore at Aides Because His Enemies Aren’t Being Prosecuted: Report
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
House Democrats Working to Get Testimony From Four Stone Prosecutors Who Quit After Barr Reduced Prison Recommendation
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
‘Highly Unusual’: Barr Intervening in Federal Prosecutors’ Case Against Trump Ally Mike Flynn
- News3 days ago
Read: DOJ Announces It Will Not Charge Andrew McCabe