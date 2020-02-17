Connect with us

SNAGGED

Trump Campaign Forced to Delete #Daytona500 Air Force One Photo Because It Was From 2004

Published

on

Another oops moment happened for President Donald Trump’s campaign manager stole George W. Bush’s photo from the Daytona 500 in 2004.

Tweeting Sunday, Brad Parscale proclaimed, “[email protected] the #Daytona500 before the race even started.”

Except, it wasn’t him. As many people pointed out, the image was from 16 years ago by photographer Jonathan Ferrey, CNN reported. Parscale was forced to delete it and tweet it out again with an underwhelming photo.

The 2004 photo also shows a significantly larger crowd of people watching the race, where the photo from Trump today showed sparse stands as the race was dealing with rain delays.

Read the full CNN piece.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

SNAGGED

‘Ever Hear of Something Called an IP Address?’: Avenatti May Have Evidence of Giuliani’s Porn Habits

Published

2 years ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

Attorney Michael Avenatti apparently threatened to release embarrassing information about Rudy Giuliani if he didn’t apologize to former actress Stormy Daniels.

The attorney publicly solicited help finding proof of Giuliani’s pornography habits after the president’s legal adviser slut-shamed Daniels, and he tweeted a hint that the search turned up evidence of his hypocrisy.

“Mr. Giuliani: my client deserves an apology for your sexist, disgusting, comments about her and women in general,” Avenatti tweeted. “I strongly suggest you provide one. Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year? Ever hear of something called an IP address?…”

Avenatti made the public appeal for help digging into Giuliani’s personal life over the weekend, and he tweeted a hint Sunday afternoon that the search had proved fruitful.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.