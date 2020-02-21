Connect with us

ANOTHER UNQUALIFIED PICK!

Trump About to Toss His Brand New Director of National Intelligence to the Curb for Another Also Unqualified Nominee

Blowhard Anti-Gay Congressman Who Says ‘Democrats Are in Love With Terrorists’ Likely to Be Trump’s Top Intel Chief

Ambassador Richard Grenell had been President Donald Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence for less than a full day and already the disloyal president is preparing to toss him to the curb. Grenell has no qualifications for the role – by law the DNI must have “extensive national security expertise” – but he does hold one card that beats all the others: blind, obedient loyal to Trump.

That is all the president cares about when it comes to choosing the person who will be in charge of all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies and offices.

At 7:25 PM on Wednesday Trump officially made the announcement he was installing Grenell as acting DNI.

Grenell, who is loathed by Germany, the country to which he serves as U.S. Ambassador, started his new job Thursday.

At 10:51 PM Thursday, barely 24 hours after announcing Grenell, Trump announced Grenell’s stint would be short.

Sure enough, on Air Force One Trump told reporters he is considering plucking the also bombastic U.S. Congressman Doug Collins, Republican of Georgia, and making him the latest DNI. Collins literally could be the third DNI in a week, although he will need to be Senate confirmed.

Many Americans likely are familiar with Collins, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee who throws temper tantrums for a living on national TV.

Here he is just last month saying “Democrats are in love with terrorists.”

Congressman Collins, who is anti-gay, opposes same-sex marriage, and opposed the Violence Against Women Act, is running for an open Senate seat in Georgia. Trump and the GOP are backing his challenger, Kelly Loeffler.

Collins, like Grenell, doesn’t have to worry too much about being totally unqualified. He’s got that blind loyalty to Trump bit down pat:

Here’s how a few experts responding to the Collins news:

 

