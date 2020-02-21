Trump About to Toss His Brand New Director of National Intelligence to the Curb for Another Also Unqualified Nominee

Blowhard Anti-Gay Congressman Who Says ‘Democrats Are in Love With Terrorists’ Likely to Be Trump’s Top Intel Chief

Ambassador Richard Grenell had been President Donald Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence for less than a full day and already the disloyal president is preparing to toss him to the curb. Grenell has no qualifications for the role – by law the DNI must have “extensive national security expertise” – but he does hold one card that beats all the others: blind, obedient loyal to Trump.

That is all the president cares about when it comes to choosing the person who will be in charge of all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies and offices.

At 7:25 PM on Wednesday Trump officially made the announcement he was installing Grenell as acting DNI.

I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Grenell, who is loathed by Germany, the country to which he serves as U.S. Ambassador, started his new job Thursday.

At 10:51 PM Thursday, barely 24 hours after announcing Grenell, Trump announced Grenell’s stint would be short.

Thank you to our great US Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, for stepping in to serve as acting DNI. I will be nominating a terrific candidate for the job very soon. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

Sure enough, on Air Force One Trump told reporters he is considering plucking the also bombastic U.S. Congressman Doug Collins, Republican of Georgia, and making him the latest DNI. Collins literally could be the third DNI in a week, although he will need to be Senate confirmed.

Many Americans likely are familiar with Collins, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee who throws temper tantrums for a living on national TV.

Here he is just last month saying “Democrats are in love with terrorists.”

.@RepDougCollins went on Fox News and claimed that Democrats are “in love with terrorists” Republicans have crossed the line. This isn’t partisan politics. They are deliberately spreading misinformation to try & smear fellow Americans pic.twitter.com/yFCZyQU4xE — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) January 9, 2020

Congressman Collins, who is anti-gay, opposes same-sex marriage, and opposed the Violence Against Women Act, is running for an open Senate seat in Georgia. Trump and the GOP are backing his challenger, Kelly Loeffler.

Collins, like Grenell, doesn’t have to worry too much about being totally unqualified. He’s got that blind loyalty to Trump bit down pat:

Happy #PresidentsDay, @realDonaldTrump! Thank you for your service to our great nation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RmccPw7Ls7 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) February 17, 2020

Here’s how a few experts responding to the Collins news:

By law (50 USC 3023) and common sense, the DIrector of National Intelligence must have “extensive national security expertise.” Collins lacks such expertise, but so does new acting DNI Grenell, so if GOP senators don’t make a big fuss now they’ll be stuck with one or the other. https://t.co/d8AKFxKbQA — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) February 21, 2020