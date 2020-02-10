Connect with us

‘Putin’s Dirtbag’: Tulsi Gabbard Slammed for Supporting Trump Firing of Vindman by Saying Elections Have ‘Consequences’

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is again generating controversy, and again from remarks she made on Fox News. The low-ranking presidential candidate is supporting President Donald Trump’s Friday firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient, after the Ukraine expert testified before Congress. Like Vindman, Gabbard is also an active duty Army officer.

Gabbard, who has promised to support whatever Democrat wins the nomination, appears to be unaware of Vindman’s role as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC), instead incorrectly suggesting he was a cabinet official.

“Ultimately, whether people like it or not, there are consequences to elections and the president has, within his purview, to make the decisions about who he’d like serving in his Cabinet,” Gabbard told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, as Newsweek reported.

She’s also being condemned for appearing to place politics over national security.

Experts and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer say retaliatory firings are illegal.

Many are furious Gabbard is again siding with Trump, who Democrats have vowed to beat at the ballot box in November.

 

