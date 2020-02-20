AWESOME
In Face to Face Confrontation Susan Rice Slams John Bolton on Impeachment: ‘I Can’t Imagine Withholding My Testimony’
Susan Rice confronted John Bolton face to face over his failure to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Rice, who served as former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, shared a stage Wednesday with Trump’s former national security adviser at Vanderbilt University, and she confronted Bolton over keeping quiet about his concerns over Ukraine, reported The Guardian.
“I can’t imagine withholding my testimony with or without a subpoena,” Rice said. “I would feel like I was shamefully violating the oath that I took to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
Bolton had refused to testify during the House impeachment inquiry, but said last month he would testify in the Senate trial, if subpoenaed — but Republican senators unsurprisingly voted against hearing from new witnesses.
“I said I would testify if subpoenaed,” Bolton told Rice. “My position is exactly the same as Joe Biden.”
Rice quickly slapped back.
“Except Joe Biden didn’t have firsthand knowledge about what transpired with Ukraine,” she said.
“When I was the sitting national security advisor in 2016, I was called to testify in front of the House select committee about Benghazi,” Rice said. “The last thing I wanted to do was take time away from my duty as national security adviser. But I did so voluntarily, I wasn’t subpoenaed.”
The university did not live stream the event or post audio of the exchange online, but the Vanderbilt Hustler student newspaper reported on the exchange, in addition to other reporters in attendance.
‘Will Surely Trigger’ the ‘Snowflake Crowd’: Internet Celebrates Climate Activist Greta Thunberg as TIME’s Person of the Year
TIME magazine has just named Swedish climate crisis and environmental activist Greta Thunberg its 2019 “Person of the Year” and the immediate responses are overwhelmingly positive — for several reasons. Many are offering congratulations, saying it is well-deserved. But given the disgraceful and disgusting attacks the 16 year-old has endured from climate and science denying conservatives, some are enjoying the double-edged award because it “will trigger all the right people.”
Here’s TIME’s announcement.
.@GretaThunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/YZ7U6Up76v pic.twitter.com/SWALBfeGl6
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
Thunberg beat out President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Whistleblower, and the Hong Kong protestors.
Here’s what some on social media are saying:
This will surely trigger the conservative non-climate change-believing snowflake crowd. Congratulations @GretaThunberg !!🤗👏🏾 https://t.co/a8oPVh2a26
— 🍷Karen66VOTEBLUE2020 (@CapiLady) December 11, 2019
I can think of an orange one in particular.
— Carl Racki (@24tripping) December 11, 2019
“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of middle-aged men suddenly cried out in impotent rage…” https://t.co/Oyue7ElpuV
— David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) December 11, 2019
Lots of middle-aged middle-class white men feeling UTTERLY FURIOUS and yet can’t quite explain why they are so threatened by a female teenager.#TIMEPersonoftheYear2019 https://t.co/1CNHonngeb
— Catherine Kavanagh (@KavanaghCk) December 11, 2019
this will annoy all the right people, and I am, as the kids say, here for it https://t.co/dsKm9SmwQa
— Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) December 11, 2019
That sound you can hear in the distance isn’t a public warning system slowly being cranked into life; it’s the sound of a million middle-aged men wailing in unison. https://t.co/sAegvOLCfs
— Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) December 11, 2019
Congratulations @GretaThunberg!
As the climate crisis intensifies, you are an indispensable moral conscience for our time, calling out governments and institutions for doing too little, too late. https://t.co/KNS7oJM4C2
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 11, 2019
I honestly think this girl is absolutely amazing. She thoroughly deserves it. She’s famous all over the world, not for singing a song, or doing something silly in a club, or appearing on a reality TV show, but for directing all of our attention to the biggest issue of our time. https://t.co/oSzn3hqzsV
— Dan Walker (@sky_thieves) December 11, 2019
.@GretaThunberg is the youngest person ever to be named @TIME’s Person of the Year. Bravo to her and to all the other young people who have stood with her. https://t.co/tTMIuq59Ib
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 11, 2019
This will piss off all the worst people. Brilliant choice though – she’s an inspiration. https://t.co/VlAfmPad7v
— Benny 🦁Hunter (@BennnyH) December 11, 2019
