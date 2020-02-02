Connect with us

TRUMP HURTS EVERYTHING HE TOUCHES

‘All Trump Temper-Tantrum’: Fox Sports Faces Fan Backlash After Sean Hannity’s ‘Vapid Propaganda’ Interview ‘Ruins’ Super Bowl

Ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday, President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News for what some are calling a propaganda interview filled with lies.

Aside from Trump saying he stopped the coronavirus, his interview was littered with lies, Twitter users said. And it was the last thing they wanted to see before the big game.

Many sports fans were frustrated with the fact that their sports was being polluted with politics on a day that is supposed to be about anything but politics.

You can see Super Bowl viewers unleash their anger on Fox Sports and Fox below:

 

