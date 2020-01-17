BAD BEHAVIOR
Watch: Trump Uses Slur At White House Event to Complain to LSU Football Champs About Being Impeached
President Donald Trump was extremely comfortable with the national championship players of LSU’s “Fighting Tigers” football team Friday, even laughing and lamenting abut his impeachment, while using a slur on-camera in their presence.
“It’s been there a long time, a lot of presidents, some good, some not so good,” he said, referring to the historic Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, a gift from Queen Victoria in 1880.
“But you got a good one now!” Trump bragged to the players, some of whom clearly appeared uncomfortable – and that was before he used profanity.
“Even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch!” Trump said of himself. “Can you believe that? Got the greatest economy we’ve ever had. We got the greatest military, we rebuilt it, we took out those terrorists like your football team would have taken out those terrorists, right? We’re doing good.”
He just can't help himself pic.twitter.com/iwpHHQ9eng
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 17, 2020
Some were stunned to hear the nation’s president swear, especially inside the White House, talking with college students, in video taken to play on national TV.
Respect to all those players who didn't laugh at the president's ridiculous, self-praising joke. Watch closely who laughs and who doesn't. https://t.co/Vnsqpexgyd
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 17, 2020
tag yourself. i'm the guy in the powder blue jacket and black shirt on the right https://t.co/aYbybNkf7q
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 17, 2020
LOL
Trump is so stupid he calls himself a son of a bitch.
Why is this dope still president? https://t.co/aFSoGJm535
— Paul LaPage (@1535pensa) January 17, 2020
He is impeached. God, what a moron. And yes, trump yes you are a son of a bitch.
— SandyBeall#Resist#VoteBlue#TrumpImpeached#HellYes (@bluedgal) January 17, 2020
BAD BEHAVIOR
The GOP Delves Into Anti-Irish Stereotypes for St. Patrick’s Day
While far from the worst thing Republicans have ever done. the GOP opted to “celebrate” St. Patrick’s Day with an attack on Beto O’Rourke, using a mugshot of the presidential contender, topped with a clip art Irish top hat, and a letter board in front of him that reads, “Please Drink Responsibly.”
The Tweet reads, “On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke.”
On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY
— GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019
One of the most common and frustrating stereotypes for Irish people is the assumption that the Irish are all rowdy drunkards: while Ireland does have a cultural history surrounding the consumption of alcohol, many of the stereotypes are borne out of racism against the Irish.
Fueling these stereotypes by the GOP may feel like a slap in the face, even as the White House attempts to portray our bonds with Ireland: President Trump and Vice president Pence, for example, just hosted the Prime Minister of Ireland.
The image of O’Rourke used by the GOP was a mugshot from a DWI arrest over 20 years ago. The arrest had been dismissed, but the mugshot lives on, appearing initially during O’Rourke’s run against Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
The use of Beto O’Rourke’s full name echoes the use of Barack Obama’s full name during the latter’s campaign and presidency, as an attempt to use the former president’s middle name, Hussein, to link him to the former Iraqi leader of the same name.
Ted Cruz had attempted to smear O’Rourke over his use of “Beto” as a way of delegitimizing his Senatorial run, trying to paint his nickname as an attempt to pander to Hispanics. The move was seen as largely disingenuous, given that Cruz uses “Ted Cruz” rather than his own given name. “Rafael Edward Cruz.”
It is also in contract to attempts to paint Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not being a minority by using a high school nickname of hers, “Sandy.”
The GOP will undoubtedly portray their tweet as simply a joke, and claim those who were offended are simply too think skinned to appreciate their brand of humor.
Image via screen capture from Twitter.
BAD BEHAVIOR
Ex-Trump Fixer Michael Cohen on Prague Visit: ‘Mueller Knows Everything’
Longtime Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen is denying reports he has ever been to Prague or the Czech Republic.
On Thursday, McClatchy reported that Eastern European intelligence discovered Cohen’s cell phone was in proximity to a cell phone tower in the Prague area. The salacious Steele Dossier on Donald Trump and Russia reported Cohen had visited the country during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Cohen, a convicted felon, denied ever being in the country.
I hear #Prague #CzechRepublic is beautiful in the summertime. I wouldn’t know as I have never been. #Mueller knows everything!
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 27, 2018
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 27, 2018
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 27, 2018
BAD BEHAVIOR
Marco Rubio Threatens to ‘Take Care of’ Alex Jones in Testy Confrontation
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was giving an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when he found himself suddenly accosted by InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who was in the building to attend a hearing on supposed Silicon Valley “censorship” of conservatives.
While Rubio was talking, Jones approached him and accused him of ignoring the plight of his website after its page got deleted from several major social media platforms because it alleged, among other things, that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a “hoax.”
Rubio tried to ignore Jones’ rants, but Jones called Rubio a “frat boy” and touched him on the shoulder.
Rubio turned to him and said, “Hey, don’t touch me again — I’m asking you not to touch me.”
Jones then asked Rubio if he planned on having him arrested if he dared to touch him again.
“You’re not going to get arrested,” Rubio shot back. “I’ll take care of you myself.”
“Oh, he’ll beat me up!” said Jones.
“I didn’t say that,” replied Rubio, who tried to turn back toward reporters.
Watch the whole video below.
Here’s video of the Alex Jones – Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018
