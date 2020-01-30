Trump’s Fate Could Be in the Hands of One Retiring Republican Senator – Who Says He Will Have a Statement Tonight

One Senator may hold the fate of President Donald Trump’s future. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who will turn 80 this summer, is retiring at the end of his term next January.

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa and CNN’s Manu Raju say Senator Alexander, who no doubt is concerned with how history will record his actions, is the “critical vote on witnesses” and will “decide tonight” if he will vote to allow or deny them to testify.

ALEXANDER to decide tonight… the critical vote on witnesses https://t.co/Ur2JNi9cAN — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 31, 2020

Raju reports that Alexander’s decision “will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to a new phase over witnesses and documents.”

Key swing vote Sen. Lamar Alexander told me he’s going to announce his decision on witnesses TONIGHT, a decision that will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to a new phase over witnesses and documents. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2020

Costa adds that Alexander was “close to Howard Baker of Watergate fame.”

History hovers over Alexander… retiring, at the end of his career. Was close to Howard Baker of Watergate fame. Former Gov, Cabinet member. Helped build modern TN. Ran for president. Not close to Trump, but also a solid R. The vote everyone has been watching for weeks. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 31, 2020

He may be referring to Baker’s famous statement during the Watergate hearings: “What did the President know and when did he know it?” (Although Baker also reportedly had had secret dealings with Nixon.)

Sen. Alexander says he will issue a statement Thursday night at the end of the Senate’s two-day Q & A session.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Image by AMSF2011 via Flickr and a CC license