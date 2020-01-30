HISTORY IS WATCHING
Trump’s Fate Could Be in the Hands of One Retiring Republican Senator – Who Says He Will Have a Statement Tonight
One Senator may hold the fate of President Donald Trump’s future. Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who will turn 80 this summer, is retiring at the end of his term next January.
The Washington Post’s Robert Costa and CNN’s Manu Raju say Senator Alexander, who no doubt is concerned with how history will record his actions, is the “critical vote on witnesses” and will “decide tonight” if he will vote to allow or deny them to testify.
ALEXANDER to decide tonight… the critical vote on witnesses https://t.co/Ur2JNi9cAN
— Robert Costa (@costareports) January 31, 2020
Raju reports that Alexander’s decision “will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to a new phase over witnesses and documents.”
Key swing vote Sen. Lamar Alexander told me he’s going to announce his decision on witnesses TONIGHT, a decision that will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to a new phase over witnesses and documents.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 31, 2020
Costa adds that Alexander was “close to Howard Baker of Watergate fame.”
History hovers over Alexander… retiring, at the end of his career. Was close to Howard Baker of Watergate fame. Former Gov, Cabinet member. Helped build modern TN. Ran for president. Not close to Trump, but also a solid R. The vote everyone has been watching for weeks.
— Robert Costa (@costareports) January 31, 2020
He may be referring to Baker’s famous statement during the Watergate hearings: “What did the President know and when did he know it?” (Although Baker also reportedly had had secret dealings with Nixon.)
Sen. Alexander says he will issue a statement Thursday night at the end of the Senate’s two-day Q & A session.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by AMSF2011 via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD3 days ago
GOP Senator Accidentally Admits Real Reason Trump Targeted Biden in His Ukraine Extortion Scheme
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Franklin Graham Cries ‘Discrimination’ as UK Venues Ban Him Over His ‘Divisive’ Anti-LGBTQ Extremism
- TAKING THE BAIT3 days ago
Trump Attacks CNN’s Don Lemon for Laughing as Rick Wilson Mocks President Who ‘Couldn’t Find Ukraine on a Map’ (Video)
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Trump-Loving Conspiracy Nuts Tout Drinking Bleach as a ‘Miracle’ Cure for Coronavirus
- AYKM?2 days ago
Feinstein on Acquitting Trump: ‘The LA Times Misunderstood What I Said’
- ETHICS2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Evangelical Pastor With Ties to Trump Heads Organization Handing Out Envelopes of Cash to Black Voters
- THE COMPANY YOU KEEP2 days ago
SEAL Protected, Praised, and Promoted by Trump After War Crime Charges Attacks Teammates, Posts ‘Cowards’ Faces Online
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
Trump Tries to Discredit John Bolton in Twitter Tantrum, Gets Destroyed: ‘You Should Fire the Moron Who Hired’ Him