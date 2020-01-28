TAKING THE BAIT
Trump Attacks CNN’s Don Lemon for Laughing as Rick Wilson Mocks President Who ‘Couldn’t Find Ukraine on a Map’ (Video)
In the wee hours of the morning, just past midnight, President Donald Trump launched an attack against CNN’s Don Lemon, calling him “the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!).”
In a segment on Lemon’s show from Saturday, Lemon laughed so hard at Republican strategist and Never-Trumper Rick Wilson that at one point he banged his head on his desk.
It was too much for the thin-skinned Leader of the Free World.
Wilson was talking about Mike Pompeo’s egregious attack on an NPR reporter, who he lied about by claiming she “lied twice” and accusing her of agreeing his Ukraine remarks were off the record, when she did not – which emails prove. After the interview the Secretary of State forced her to identify Ukraine on an unmarked map. A two-decade veteran of covering the State Dept., and with a masters in European studies from Cambridge, the reporter had no trouble pointing to the country on a map.
Pompeo, Wilson said, “also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual crane on a map.”
Wilson called Trump’s base “the credulous boomer rube demo that wants to think that ‘Donald Trump’s the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb,'” he said in a mocking drawl.
“‘You elitists with your geography, and your maps, and your reading,'” NY Times and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali added, also mocking Trump’s base.
“‘Your math and your reading,'” Wilson chimed in.
“‘Yeah, your reading, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,'” Ali added, continuing to mock Trump’s base.
"You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling…sipping your latte…" pic.twitter.com/qy1FVIY7fs
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 28, 2020
Trump furiously tweeted out his attack:
Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020
Interestingly, Trump went after Lemon, who was only laughing – and not Wilson or Ali, who were the ones really mocking him.
About two hours after Trump posted his attack, Ali revealed, “Friends are now concerned about my safety.”
Trump tweeted our CNN clip from 2 days ago. Friends are now concerned about my safety. I refuse to be intimidated & bullied by bad faith actors who cry fake victimhood, whining about a harmless, silly 30 second clip while endorsing Trump, a cruel vulgarian who debases everyone.
— Wajahat "Some Muslim…I've Never Heard Of" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 28, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly
- THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT1 day ago
‘Cool Story Bro’: Trump’s Latest Bolton Lie Sinks Like Lead Balloon as Americans Grow Tired of President’s Perjury
- WEAK TEA DOES NOT GROW STRONG SPINES1 day ago
Legal Expert Calls Susan Collins Statement on Bolton News ‘Weak Tea’ – and Drops Bombshell: Chief Justice Can Issue Subpoena
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Against Adam Schiff With ‘Not Paid the Price Yet’ Twitter Threat
- News2 days ago
Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Accident: TMZ
- BOOM!2 days ago
Unpublished Bolton Manuscript Exposes Trump’s Ukraine ‘Drug Deal’ Tying Military Aid to Dirt on Biden: New NYT Report
- MORE CRACKS IN THE GOP WALL1 day ago
‘Cat Is Out of the Bag’: Trump Supporter Byron York Breaks Ranks – Says GOP Must Now Allow Bolton Impeachment Testimony
- COMPLICIT1 day ago
GOP Senators ‘Feel Blindsided’ Administration Had Bombshell Bolton Book and Didn’t Tell Them – Experts Call It a ‘Cover Up’