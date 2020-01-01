TRUMP'S HOUSE OF CARDS
Trump Allies Wish Giuliani Would Go Away: ‘There’s a Lot Here That Could Come Back to Bite the President’
Rudy Giuliani said New Year’s Eve at Mar-A-Lago that he would like to take a starring role in the Senate impeachment trial, but President Donald Trump’s allies just wish he would go away.
The president’s personal attorney said Tuesday that he wants to turn the trial into a racketeering prosecution of Joe Biden, but MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand suggested that Giuliani’s bluster could just be a distraction from his own legal problems.
“A lot of the president’s allies feel like Rudy Giuliani is a big liability,” Bertrand said. “He is currently under criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York for his foreign lobbying work for Ukraine, related to his business dealings with foreign governments, including Ukraine.”
That complicates his defense of the president, who was impeached last month over his efforts with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of Biden and his son.
“There is a lot here that could provide potential exposure,” Bertrand said, “not just politically, but also potentially legally for the president, who may or may not have, depending on the case that Democrats have put forward here, who they say offered a bribe essentially to Ukraine, and that he was involved in the conspiracy with Rudy Giuliani and some of his aides over the course of the last year to have interference in the 2020 election by getting Ukraine to investigate his political rival.”
Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, who was indicted with Igor Fruman in October, has been begging to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about his own role in the Ukraine scheme, and Bertrand said that could prove highly problematic for the president.
“Lev Parnas is trying to cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee now, could provide documents, could provide recordings, the contents of an iPhone he wants to turn over,” Bertrand said. “There’s a lot here that could come back to bite the president, especially because Parnas, the Giuliani associate, is very angry that the president has distanced himself from both Giuliani and Parnas who were doing this work for him in Ukraine to try to get dirt on his political rival. So Trump’s allies are very eager to have him distance himself from Giuliani, but he was just at Mar-A-Lago for the New Year’s Eve celebration.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
8,000 Nurses and Caregivers Prepare to Strike for Fair Wages in Seattle While CEO Gets 157% Pay Increase
- News2 days ago
Judge Dismisses Kupperman Lawsuit as ‘Moot’ in 14-Page Opinion
- LGBT2 days ago
Facebook Begins Removing False HIV-Related Ads After More Than 50 LGBTQ Groups Complain
- 2020 ELECTIONS2 days ago
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
- News1 day ago
Baghdad Blunders: Embassy Attack Leaves Americans ‘Huddling in Safe Rooms’
- News2 days ago
Obama and Trump Tie as Most Admired Man in 2019
- 'VERY FINE PEOPLE'2 days ago
Mick Mulvaney Fled the Room Whenever Trump and Giuliani Discussed Ukraine
- SHADOW 'DIPLOMACY'3 days ago
BUSTED: Rudy Giuliani Outed for ‘Shadow Diplomacy’ With Venezuela — Similar to His Ukraine Scandal