News
Seven Florida Republicans File Slew of Anti-LGBTQ Bills
Seven Florida Republican lawmakers have filed four bills attacking the LGBTQ community.
NBC News reports “the bills would ban gender-affirming health care for transgender children, repeal municipal and county ordinances protecting LGBTQ workers, and legalize so-called gay conversion therapy in places that had banned the medically debunked practice.”
Conversion therapy has been compared to torture by those who have been victims of it, and states have been banning the practice given its ties to suicide and attempted suicide.
The lawmakers are Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Sen. Dennis Baxley, Rep. Bob Rommel, Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Michael Grant, Sen. Keith Perry, and Rep. Byron Donalds (images above, in order of NBC’s reporting.) (NCRM has added links to their Twitter accounts.)
Orlando Weekly’s Solomon Gustavo reports on House Bill 136, filed by Sabatini and Baxley, “which would make it a second-degree felony for health care practitioners to administer treatment for transitioning or changing a child’s sex.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation Into Legality of Trump Tipping Off Mar-a-Lago Guests to Soleimani’s Killing
Elizabeth Warren is calling for financial regulatory agencies to investigate whether President Trump broke the law when he told guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort to expect something “big” in response to Iran’s killing of an American contractor in Iraq, The Daily Beast reports.
“Individuals who were guests at President Trump’s resort may have obtained confidential market-moving information,” a letter Warren sent to agencies read. “These private individuals … would have had the opportunity to obtain significant profits simply by being guests or members at President Trump’s private resort.”
Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.
News
Rupert Murdoch’s Son Rips Fox News for Pushing Falsehoods About Australian Wildfires
Rupert Murdoch’s younger son and his wife launched an attack on News Corporation for promoting conspiracy theories about Australia’s devastating wildfires.
Columnists and broadcasters from News Corp Australia — which dominates the country’s media — have questioned climate change’s role in the fires and downplayed the devastation, and James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the family business, reported The Daily Beast.
“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” said a spokesperson for the couple. “They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”
James Murdoch is CEO of the investment firm Lupa Systems but sits on the board of News Corp, which publishes more than 140 newspapers in Australia, and his brother Lachlan runs the Fox News Channel in the U.S.
“They are pissing inside the tent and that’s unusual,” said a longtime News Corp executive. “It’s evidence of how high tensions are within the family over climate change. The majority of people who work here agree with James. We are hoping this may be the tipping point.”
News
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
A lobbyist and convicted pedophile tied to current and past top-level Trump White House aides and transition team members has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. George Nader, whose testimony was cited dozens of times in the Mueller Report, is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory minimum of ten years in jail, CNN reports.
Nader, who for over a decade was a known pedophile, has ties to Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner and former White House Chief Strategist and Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon. He also has ties to former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is also now a convicted felon. Nader is a former lobbyist for Blackwater founder Erik Prince, who happens to be Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ brother.
Courthouse News reports Nader was an “informal adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign” and says the charges included child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
In 2018 Business Insider reported Nader “serves as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates’ Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and attended two meetings with President Donald Trump’s associates that have invited intense FBI scrutiny.”
Also that year the Associated Press described Nader as a “Lebanese-American businessman, globe-trotting ‘fixer,’ [and] convicted child molester.”
Nader joined a meeting at New York’s Trump Tower in December 2016 that brought together presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief strategist Steve Bannon — fired by Trump last August — and Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates.
A second meeting occurred a month later in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles and involved Nader, bin Zayed, former Blackwater boss Erik Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker close to President Vladimir Putin.
The AP also reports on a connection between Nader and former RNC finance chairman Elliott Broidy.
More details:
Reminder: This is the same George Nader who helped Jared Kushner plan Trump’s first state visit to the unusual choice of the autocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/zMKAdEfSUE
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) January 13, 2020
George Nader is at least the third person associated with the 2016 Trump campaign, after Timothy Nolan and Ralph Shortey, to be found guilty of child sex trafficking. One would do well to ask what it is about Donald Trump that repeatedly draws child molesters into his orbit. https://t.co/MB5KlxkEGL
— Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) January 13, 2020
“RNC officials had decreed there would be no photos with the president without payment. Broidy suggested that Nader meet the suggested threshold with a donation between $100,000 and $250,000.
…
The result: a picture of Nader and Trump grinning in front of the American flag.” pic.twitter.com/DRjXMiPAEw
— Lisa Fleisher (@lisafleisher) May 22, 2018
Trending
- MYOB2 days ago
First He Tried to Stop Gays From Marrying. Now Top Social Conservative Thinker Wants DOJ to Stop People From Using Porn.
- News2 days ago
Convicted Pedophile and ‘Globe-Trotting Fixer’ Tied to Top Trump Advisors Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes
- News2 days ago
Big Money Trump Inaugural Donors Are Fleeing the President and Donating to Democrats: Report
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
McConnell Now Afraid GOP Doesn’t Have Enough Votes to Dismiss Impeachment Charges Against Trump
- LIES LIES LIES2 days ago
‘Obscene, Orwellian Lie’: Trump Destroyed for Saying ‘I Saved Pre-Existing Conditions’ – When He’s Trying to Kill ObamaCare
- LOOKING WORSE DAY BY DAY2 days ago
Former Defense Dept. Special Counsel: Trump Authorizing Soleimani Killing Months Ago Makes Justification a ‘Lie’
- POLITICIZING THE DOJ1 day ago
AG Barr: No Future Counterintel Investigations Into Presidential Campaigns Without My OK
- BYE2 days ago
Trump’s Border Patrol Chief Who Once Was Member of Secret Racist Facebook Group to Quit ‘This Month’: Report