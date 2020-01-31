News
READ: Parnas Prepared to Name Trump, Pence, Pompeo, Perry, Barr, Graham, Nunes, Giuliani as Co-Conspirators, Attorney Says
The attorney for Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas says his client is prepared to name top Trump administration officials, including the president, vice president, and the attorney general as co-conspirators in an extortion scheme.
“If Lev Parnas was called as a witness, he would provide testimony based upon personal knowledge, corroborated by physical evidence,” the three-page letter reportedly says, “directly relevant to the President’s impeachment inquiry.”
The letter is addressed to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Among those Parnas is prepared to name are President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Also, journalist John Solomon, a Nunes staffer, and the husband-wife legal team of Victoria Toensing and Joe di Genova.
Below is the letter from Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy:
Below is the letter Stephanie Schuman @LeafLegal and I sent to Senator McConnell earlier today, (202) 224-2541, summarizing the testimony Lev Parnas would be able to provide, were he called as a witness. #LetLevSpeak #AmericansDemandWitnesses #CallTheWitnesses #LetBoltonTestify pic.twitter.com/WPn7ppz2rG
— Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 31, 2020
News
Senate Plans to Shut Down for the Weekend and Vote on Trump Impeachment Next Week After Republicans Blocked All Witnesses
The Senate appears to be ready to shut down for the weekend, allowing its members to go home for Super Bowl weekend, after Republicans voted 51-49 to block any and all witnesses from testifying before the final vote on Trump’s impeachment.
Members, as MSNBC reports, would return Monday for two days of of deliberations, then vote Wednesday at 4 PM on the Trump impeachment.
The plan will have to be voted on tonight by the Senate.
As it stands now most expect Trump will be acquitted.
EARLIER –
News
Dershowitz: ‘I Was Brought in Not to Argue the Facts’ but the Constitution – Claims Trump’s Offenses Not Impeachable
Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz Friday morning appeared on MSNBC to defend himself against allegations he claimed a president cannot be impeached if he believes what he is doing is in the public interest.
It did not go well.
Dershowitz was feisty and tried from the outset to take over and control the interview. Melber was not having it.
In his attempt to defend himself, Dershowitz proclaimed, “I was brought in not to argue the facts but only to make the constitutional argument that those two charges do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.”
Dershowitz has been attacked for saying “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”
Constitutional experts have denounced his analysis.
He also claimed Trump extorting Ukraine was not bribery.
“They didn’t charge impeachable offenses,” Dershowitz said, a claim experts, again, disagree with.
He ended defending his remarks earlier this week, claiming he “never said a president can do anything he wants.”
EARLIER: ‘King Louis XIV Argument’: Dershowitz Decimated for Claim It’s Not Quid Pro Quo if Presidents Believe Re-Election Is in Public Interest
News
READ Lamar Alexander’s Statement: Trump Did It, He Said He Did It on TV, but Removing Him Would Be ‘Frivolous’
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, just announced he will vote against allowing the Senate to call witnesses. His decision likely means President Donald Trump will be acquitted on Friday.
“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens,” Alexander says.
He adds there’s “no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.”
Read Senator Alexander’s full statement below.
United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on his vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings:
“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.
“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.’ There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.
“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.
“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday.
“The Senate has spent nine long days considering this ‘mountain’ of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the president’s lawyers, their answers to senators’ questions and the House record. Even if the House charges were true, they do not meet the Constitution’s ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ standard for an impeachable offense.
“The framers believed that there should never, ever be a partisan impeachment. That is why the Constitution requires a 2/3 vote of the Senate for conviction. Yet not one House Republican voted for these articles. If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist. It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party.
“Our founding documents provide for duly elected presidents who serve with ‘the consent of the governed,’ not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide.”
