Connect with us

THAT'S THE BALL GAME

Murkowski: I Will Vote No on Witnesses

Published

on

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has just announced she will vote against allowing the Senate to call witnesses. Her decision will likely lead to the immediate or imminent acquittal of President Donald Trump.

“I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” she said in a statement.

In that statement she attacked the House’s process as “partisan,” and “rushed and flawed.”

EARLIER: Trump Is About to Be Acquitted. Experts and Activists Predict What Will Happen Next (It’s Not Pretty) – and What Democrats Must Do

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.