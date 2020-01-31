Murkowski: I Will Vote No on Witnesses

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has just announced she will vote against allowing the Senate to call witnesses. Her decision will likely lead to the immediate or imminent acquittal of President Donald Trump.

“I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” she said in a statement.

In that statement she attacked the House’s process as “partisan,” and “rushed and flawed.”

