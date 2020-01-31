THAT'S THE BALL GAME
Murkowski: I Will Vote No on Witnesses
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has just announced she will vote against allowing the Senate to call witnesses. Her decision will likely lead to the immediate or imminent acquittal of President Donald Trump.
“I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” she said in a statement.
In that statement she attacked the House’s process as “partisan,” and “rushed and flawed.”
EARLIER: Trump Is About to Be Acquitted. Experts and Activists Predict What Will Happen Next (It’s Not Pretty) – and What Democrats Must Do
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
