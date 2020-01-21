McConnell Forced to Change Egregious Impeachment Rules Resolution After Even GOP Senators Balked at How Extreme It Was

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell early Tuesday afternoon was forced to change the resolution outlining the rules that will govern the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, after even Republican Senators balked at how extreme the rules were.

GOP SOURCE: Multiple Republican senators raised concerns about the original McConnell resolution. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2020

Over recent years Leader McConnell has been accused of stealing a U.S. Supreme Court seat, flooding the federal bench with extremist and even unqualified judges, forcing the confirmation of a judge accused of sexual assault to the nation’s top court, and now, orchestrating an illegitimate impeachment trial.

Tuesday afternoon, McConnell quietly let it be known that the most extreme and restrictive rules that appeared in his original resolution had changed.

The resolution now will allow all evidence that the House presented will be included in the Senate trial. The original resolution required that votes be taken on whether or not to allow the evidence to be submitted.

The other resolution many found egregious was an attempt to hold the hearings under cover of darkness, even well past midnight. Originally the arguments would have been compressed in to two 12-hour days, That has been changed to three 8-hour days.

Am told Sen. Susan Collins and others specifically pushed back at the 2-day time limit as well as the evidence block. That they want this to stay as close to Clinton rules as possible. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2020

Regardless, little chance remains critical Trump administration witnesses, like former National Security Advisor John Bolton, will ever be allowed to testify.