OBSTRUCTION
McConnell Forced to Change Egregious Impeachment Rules Resolution After Even GOP Senators Balked at How Extreme It Was
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell early Tuesday afternoon was forced to change the resolution outlining the rules that will govern the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, after even Republican Senators balked at how extreme the rules were.
GOP SOURCE: Multiple Republican senators raised concerns about the original McConnell resolution.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2020
Over recent years Leader McConnell has been accused of stealing a U.S. Supreme Court seat, flooding the federal bench with extremist and even unqualified judges, forcing the confirmation of a judge accused of sexual assault to the nation’s top court, and now, orchestrating an illegitimate impeachment trial.
Tuesday afternoon, McConnell quietly let it be known that the most extreme and restrictive rules that appeared in his original resolution had changed.
The resolution now will allow all evidence that the House presented will be included in the Senate trial. The original resolution required that votes be taken on whether or not to allow the evidence to be submitted.
The other resolution many found egregious was an attempt to hold the hearings under cover of darkness, even well past midnight. Originally the arguments would have been compressed in to two 12-hour days, That has been changed to three 8-hour days.
Am told Sen. Susan Collins and others specifically pushed back at the 2-day time limit as well as the evidence block.
That they want this to stay as close to Clinton rules as possible.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 21, 2020
Regardless, little chance remains critical Trump administration witnesses, like former National Security Advisor John Bolton, will ever be allowed to testify.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OBSTRUCTION
House Republicans Stonewalling Impeachment by Forcing Sham Votes
House Republicans know that there are far more votes than they had hoped to pass Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump but that is not stopping them from taking a stand to stonewall the reason Wednesday’s session was gaveled in at 9 AM.
On Tuesday the Rules Committee agreed to six hours of debate, but Republicans began the day today by forcing sham votes they know have no chance of passing. Their goal is apparent: delay the impeachment vote into the dark of night – perhaps midnight – so they can further condemn what the majority of Americans believe is the correct course of action.
Republicans have already forced a vote to adjourn, which did not succeed – except to eat up time. Next up: a vote to formally condemn the top two Committee chairs who have managed the impeachment inquiry: Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).
That motion also failed, 226-191:
226-191: House tabled GOP Leader McCarthy’s privileged resolution “disapproving the manner Intel Chair Schiff and Judiciary Chair Nadler have conducted committee action during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump” on near party line vote. pic.twitter.com/CALib5oshz
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 18, 2019
These spurious motions have already stolen an hour of the House’s time: currently 431 Members of Congress, plus their staffs, and of course, the entire nation, many of whom are watching today’s historic events.
Next up: a debate on a rule setting terms of today’s debate, and then, finally, the six allotted hours of debate, which will in real time be closer to eight or more hours.
Stay tuned.
EARLIER: What to Expect on Wednesday When Trump Is Impeached: What Time Does the Voting Start and How to Watch or Stream
OBSTRUCTION
White House Blocks Four Administration Witnesses From Giving Impeachment Depositions
Four potentially devastating witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry will follow White House orders and will refuse to testify.
The White House told the administration officials they cannot testify Monday in closed-door depositions as lawmakers investigate President Donald Trump’s scheme to withhold aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, had been scheduled to give depositions Monday, along with Brian McCormick, a deputy official in the Office of Management and Budget, and Robert Blair, a presidential assistant and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
Eisenberg was identified by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the White House official who suggested moving a transcript of Trump’s controversial phone call to a classified server, which violated longstanding official protocol.
Blair listened to the call as it took place July 25, and was also advised of the decision-making process for withholding congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine as leverage to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.
It’s not yet clear how Democrats will respond to the White House block, but a federal judge is already considering whether former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman can be forced to testify.
OBSTRUCTION
Trump Working to ‘Obstruct His Own Impeachment’ Say Congressional Attorneys in Blistering 66 Page Federal Court Filing
On Wednesday, Politico reported that lawyers working for the House of Representatives issued a blistering court filing accusing President Donald Trump, among other things, of trying to use the power of his office to “obstruct his own impeachment.”
The filing, part of the House Judiciary Committee’s attempt to seek testimony from ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn, cites the White House’s repeated efforts to block current and former Trump administration officials from testifying — and even some allies of Trump who have never held any position in his government.
“A president with the power to obstruct his own impeachment through capacious grants of absolute immunity would be a president who is above the law,” wrote House lawyers. “If the president could deprive the committee of information required for its impeachment inquiry into his own misconduct, the president could potentially thwart his accountability for that conduct.”
Trump and his associates have broadly attacked the impeachment inquiry as somehow illegitimate, demanding that the House take a formal vote on impeachment before starting — something that is not constitutionally required to investigate the president.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
- CHAOS2 days ago
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS2 days ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report
- NARCISSISM1 day ago
‘Racist White Man’ Donald Trump Destroyed for Making MLK Day About Himself
- TEAM TRUMP IS THE JV SQUAD1 day ago
Conway Agrees With Assessment Mocking Trump’s Impeachment Defense: ‘Reads as Though It Was Written by a Ninth-Grader’
- NOW YOU'RE TALKING1 day ago
‘Monarchy and Despotism’: House Impeachment Managers Quickly Respond to Trump Team’s ‘Dead Wrong’ Defense