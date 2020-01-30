News
Lamar Alexander Will Vote Against Witnesses, Likely Leading to a 50-50 Tie – and a Big Decision for Chief Justice Roberts
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) says he will vote against allowing witnesses testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. His decision means it is likely the vote will end in a 50-50 tie.
Four Republicans are needed to join all Democrats in support of allowing witnesses to be called and to testify.
Sen. Susan Collins has announced she will vote in favor of witnesses.
Sen. Mitt Romney is believed to be a yes vote.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she needs to think about her decision overnight.
Should the vote be 50-50, Chief Justice Roberts could decide to break the tie, or to not vote at all. Many believe he would choose to not vote.
A 50-50 tie would then effectively be the end of the proceedings and the vote to convict and remove would take place Friday. At that point it would seem clear the prewsident would be acquitted.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
READ Lamar Alexander’s Statement: Trump Did It, He Said He Did It on TV, but Removing Him Would Be ‘Frivolous’
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, just announced he will vote against allowing the Senate to call witnesses. His decision likely means President Donald Trump will be acquitted on Friday.
“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens,” Alexander says.
He adds there’s “no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.”
Read Senator Alexander’s full statement below.
United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on his vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings:
“I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.
“There is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on October 3, 2019, and during his July 25, 2019, telephone call with the president of Ukraine. There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.’ There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers.
“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.
“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday.
“The Senate has spent nine long days considering this ‘mountain’ of evidence, the arguments of the House managers and the president’s lawyers, their answers to senators’ questions and the House record. Even if the House charges were true, they do not meet the Constitution’s ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ standard for an impeachable offense.
“The framers believed that there should never, ever be a partisan impeachment. That is why the Constitution requires a 2/3 vote of the Senate for conviction. Yet not one House Republican voted for these articles. If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist. It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party.
“Our founding documents provide for duly elected presidents who serve with ‘the consent of the governed,’ not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide.”
Susan Collins: ‘I Will Vote in Support of the Motion to Allow Witnesses’
U.S. Senator Susan Collins has become the first Republican to announce she will vote in support of the Senate subpoenaing witnesses and documents.
“I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed,” Collins, who is facing an extremely difficult re-election, said in a statement.
“I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity,” she added. “Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.”
Three more Republicans are needed to join her to allow witnesses to testify, assuming all Democrats and independents also support allowing witnesses.
EARLIER: Trump’s Fate Could Be in the Hands of One Retiring Republican Senator – Who Says He Will Have a Statement Tonight
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her. Now She’s Seeking His DNA for Testing.
Noted columnist E. Jean Carroll made headlines when she accused President Donald Trump of raping her in Manhattan’s famed Bergdorf-Goodman department store. Carroll’s accusation was shocking, as were the details of the encounter she described.
She says she retained the dress she wore when he raped her, and says it has DNA on it. Now, through her attorney, she’s demanding the President submit a sample for testing.
The dress has been tested. We have the results. My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump‘s attorney to submit a sample of Trump’s DNA.https://t.co/iIM6kQZxuX
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 30, 2020
“Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for ‘analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress,'” the Associated Press reports.
“Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
