‘Involuntary Celibates’ Are an ‘Emerging Domestic Terrorism Threat’: Texas Warns of ‘Incel Rebellion’
Misogynistic men who identify as part of the “Involuntary Celibate” movement are domestic terrorism threats, according to a new report.
The Texas Department of Public Safety included the warning in their 2020, “Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment” (PDF).
“Although not a new movement, Involuntary Celibates (Incels) are an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance,” the report noted. “Once viewed as a criminal threat by many law enforcement authorities, Incels are now seen as a growing domestic terrorism concern due to the ideological nature of recent Incel attacks internationally, nationwide, and in Texas.”
“What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion. The result has thrust the Incel movement into the realm of domestic terrorism,” the report explained.
“The violence demonstrated by Incels in the past decade, coupled with extremely violent online rhetoric, suggests this particular threat could soon match, or potentially eclipse, the level of lethalness demonstrated by other domestic terrorism types,” the report warned.
Speaker Pelosi Announces House Will Begin Process of Sending Senate Articles of Impeachment
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced late Friday morning she has begun the process of having the House’s Articles of Impeachment sent to the Senate.
“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter.
? in Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi says Nadler will bring a manager’s resolution and send articles next week. pic.twitter.com/dJGuPUE5v2
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) January 10, 2020
She will discuss with House Democrats on Tuesday how to proceed.
In theory the Senate could begin the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as soon as the Articles are received.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trump Forced DOJ to Open an Investigation Into Hillary Clinton. After 2 Years It’s Ending, Finding Nothing. What Now?
Once Again Clinton Is Cleared. Once Again No One Seems to Notice. And Once Again There Will Be No Apologies.
It was October 9, 2016. Candidate Donald Trump at the second presidential debate promised – and threatened – Hillary Clinton that if he became president she would go to prison.
“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” a grinning Secretary Clinton on stage told the audience.
“Because you’d be in jail,” a grimacing Trump gloated.
It was such a stunning moment, a gut punch to American democracy and presidential politics. We don’t investigate our political opponents and presidents don’t promise – or threaten – to lock them up.
It was cheered by the far right, and to this day extremists celebrate the anniversary of those horrific words.
3 years ago today, President @realDonaldTrump had one of the greatest debate moments of all time…
When Hillary Clinton said it was a good thing he wasn’t in charge of the justice system,
To which President Trump responded, “Because you’d be in jail.”
Priceless. ?? pic.twitter.com/2vY4CRY75N
— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 9, 2019
One month later to the day, in the wee hours of the morning, the news networks would call the election for Trump, despite Clinton winning the popular election by nearly three million more votes.
Less than one year in to office, President Donald Trump used the power of social media to lie repeatedly about his former political opponent, and forced his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, to open an investigation into Clinton.
Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017
There were no grounds. She had been investigated before by the FBI and cleared. She had been investigated before by Congress multiple times and cleared. She had sat before Congress for 11 hours in a sham Benghazi hearing (one of many sham Benghazi investigations by Republicans on Capitol Hill), and even the top Republican announced at the end of that grueling day – during which Clinton performed, some said brilliantly – that they had learned nothing new.
Sessions’ investigation cast a big net, as The Washington Post reported Thursday.
Attorney General Sessions directed John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, in November of 2017 to, as the Post details, review “a wide array of issues related to Clinton. They included the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One matters, along with the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and alleged leaks by former FBI director James B. Comey.”
“Your recommendations should include whether any matters not currently under investigation warrants the opening of an investigation, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources or further investigation, and whether any matters would merit the appointment of a Special Counsel,” Sessions told Huber.
More than two years later the investigation is concluding.
It has found nothing – ending “with no tangible results,” the Post notes, because there was never any “there” there.
Both current and former “law enforcement officials said they never expected the effort to produce much of anything.”
The cost to taxpayers is unknown.
The cost to Clinton’s reputation can be guessed, given also that the investigation is ending in silence.
There will be no FBI Director holding a press conference clearing Clinton. There will be no Attorney General apologizing. There will be nothing but yet another failed attack on Hillary Clinton, millions more of the taxpayers’ dollars taken from the Treasury’s coffers, all to prop up an actual political witch hunt and conspiracy theories that have made Republicans and the conservative media rich.
The beneficiaries, of course, are President Trump and the GOP, who have raised countless fortunes from suckered voters certain that “Crooked Hillary,” as Trump has called her – on Twitter alone – 379 times, is guilty.
She is not.
What happens next?
Nothing.
Trump Assassinated Soleimani to Gain Favor With Key GOP Senators Vital to Supporting Him During Impeachment Trial: WSJ
It has long been said that President Trump only acts in his own self-interest, not the nation’s. And while in recent days President Trump has described the Iranian general he assassinated, Qasem Soleimani, as a “sadistic mass murderer,” and lambasted his predecessors for not having killed him earlier, the truth is few Americans had ever heard of Soleimani before his death, and not once had Trump, at least publicly, ever mentioned his name.
So why was he assassinated, and why now?
The administration and President Trump on and off have claimed there was an “imminent threat” of an attack against the U.S. personnel or U.S. Armed Forces. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday insisted any evidence to support that claim is far too sensitive to share, even with top members of Congress, sworn to secrecy, in a classified briefing.
Numerous reports put Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an end-times Christian extremist who believes the Middle East is a hotbed of Biblical proportions, as the driving force behind the killing of Soleimani.
“We will continue to fight these battles,” Pompeo said in 2015, insisting there is a “never-ending struggle” until “the rapture.”
But like all things Trump, it boils down to self-protection and self-interest.
The Wall Street Journal published a deep dive Thursday night, headlined, “Trump’s New National Security Team Made Fast Work of Iran Strike.”
And buried in the center of the article, dozens of paragraphs in, is the devastating revelation that President Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general to gain favor with key Republicans whose support is vital to winning his impeachment trial:
Mr. Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate, associates said.
Some have just started to weigh in on the grotesque news.
Let’s be clear re: this WSJ story:
Trump assassinated Soleimani based on no imminent threat to please GOP Senators who were pressuring him & who he needed re: impeachment.
Terribly corrupt and, well, impeachable. https://t.co/srw2qlFagI
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 10, 2020
It takes until the 29th paragraph in this story to mention that Trump told people his looming impeachment trial was a factor in his greenlighting the strike against Soleimani.
https://t.co/kZIrHwZagz
— Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) January 10, 2020
And there it is. https://t.co/rJJ1mldzAt pic.twitter.com/AFD7wyv6FU
— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 10, 2020
