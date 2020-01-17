Connect with us

NOT THE A TEAM

Internet Mocks Trump’s Choice to Have Pam Bondi, Alan Dershowitz, and Ken Starr Defend Him at Senate Impeachment Trial

“Feels a little like the O.J. trial”

The White House has announced President Donald Trump’s decision to add several high profile – and highly-controversial – attorneys to his impeachment defense team, and those on social media are having a good laugh at their expense.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and frequent Fox News guests Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr will lead the team of lawyers standing on the Senate floor to defend the president against high crimes and misdemeanor charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

All have sordid pasts.

Pam Bondi may be best-remembered for accepting what some had called a bribe in the form of a $25,000 campaign contribution from Trump in 2013 – at the same time she was deciding whether or not to prosecute Trump over fraud at Trump University. She decided not to prosecute, but the State of New York did, leading to a $25 million settlement from the president. Bondi’s anti-LGBT bias was on display as well during her tenure as Florida’s AG.

Alan Dershowitz has spent many, many months if not more time on Fox News, delivering an extraordinary defense of President Trump, and what some see as just plain faulty and false analysis. He defended Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged ties to the late pedophile and accused sex trafficker are well-known in many online circles.

Ken Starr‘s extremist prosecution of then-President Bill Clinton, turning the Whitewater investigation into a fishing expedition and witch hunt that ultimately led to his impeachment for lying to Congress about an affair with a White House intern is legendary. He later resigned as president and chancellor of Baylor University after an investigation into his mishandling of several sexual assault and harassment cases. One court filing claimed he actually helped one of the accused students.

Other lawyers on Trump’s defense team will include White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Fox News legal analyst and trump attorney Jay Sekulow, former independent counsel Robert Ray, and longtime Trump personal counsel Jane Raskin.

Here’s what some are saying in response to the stunning decision to include the more high-profile lawyers.

 

