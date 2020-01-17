Internet Mocks Trump’s Choice to Have Pam Bondi, Alan Dershowitz, and Ken Starr Defend Him at Senate Impeachment Trial

“Feels a little like the O.J. trial”

The White House has announced President Donald Trump’s decision to add several high profile – and highly-controversial – attorneys to his impeachment defense team, and those on social media are having a good laugh at their expense.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and frequent Fox News guests Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr will lead the team of lawyers standing on the Senate floor to defend the president against high crimes and misdemeanor charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

All have sordid pasts.

Pam Bondi may be best-remembered for accepting what some had called a bribe in the form of a $25,000 campaign contribution from Trump in 2013 – at the same time she was deciding whether or not to prosecute Trump over fraud at Trump University. She decided not to prosecute, but the State of New York did, leading to a $25 million settlement from the president. Bondi’s anti-LGBT bias was on display as well during her tenure as Florida’s AG.

Alan Dershowitz has spent many, many months if not more time on Fox News, delivering an extraordinary defense of President Trump, and what some see as just plain faulty and false analysis. He defended Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged ties to the late pedophile and accused sex trafficker are well-known in many online circles.

Ken Starr‘s extremist prosecution of then-President Bill Clinton, turning the Whitewater investigation into a fishing expedition and witch hunt that ultimately led to his impeachment for lying to Congress about an affair with a White House intern is legendary. He later resigned as president and chancellor of Baylor University after an investigation into his mishandling of several sexual assault and harassment cases. One court filing claimed he actually helped one of the accused students.

Other lawyers on Trump’s defense team will include White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Fox News legal analyst and trump attorney Jay Sekulow, former independent counsel Robert Ray, and longtime Trump personal counsel Jane Raskin.

Here’s what some are saying in response to the stunning decision to include the more high-profile lawyers.

Ken Starr

Alan Dershowitz

Pam Bondi Invite clowns, expect a circus. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 17, 2020

All of a sudden, this feels a little like the O.J. trial, with an All-Star band of defense lawyers.https://t.co/cM83QVzFWK — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 17, 2020

So #POTUS’ legal team in the Senate will consist of a registered agent of Qatar (Bondi), the man who oversaw the #Baylor rape scandal (Starr) and noted #Epstein bestie Dershowitz. 🤡🤡🤡 You do you, boo. You do you. 🤷‍♀️ — Adam Chappelle (@adamchappelle) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr, the Clinton impeacher and Baylor rape cover up master, Dershowitz, the OJ lawyer and Epstein bff, and Pam Bondi the bribe taker are the Trump impeachment lawyers. Can’t say they don’t stay on brand. — Maren (@MissMaren5) January 17, 2020

Ooof. What a motley crew. Kenneth Starr, Robert Ray, Alan Dershowitz, Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pam Bondi. https://t.co/KYNvgJkzBT — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) January 17, 2020

Oh wow!?! the same Pam Bondi that Trump contributed to her re-election campaign so she wouldn’t investigate Trump University that same Pam Bondi? Bondi/Dershowitz & Starr a real collection of lawyers that owe Trump something. — Bertram Dewell III (@BertramDewell) January 17, 2020

Bondi, Starr, and Dershowitz are like if we had horsemen of the apocalypse irl, but like all fictional things become true, they were just extremely shitty shallow and lame — 🏳️‍🌈McGoo🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@MikePMcgehee) January 17, 2020

Trump’s legal defense team for the impeachment trial includes: Alan Dershowitz

Ken Starr

Pam Bondi What’s the opposite of the Dream Team? — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 17, 2020

Just a reminder about Trump’s so-called impeachment defense team: Alan Dershowitz helped Jeffrey Epstein get a plea deal Ken Starr resigned from Baylor for covering up a sexual assault scandal Pam Bondi took a bribe from Trump to end an investigation into his scam college — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) January 17, 2020

Starr: Defended Epstein, persecuted Clintons for a hoax about real estate fraud for 4 years, prosecuted President Clinton for a non-impeachable offense

Dershowitz: Client at Trump massage sex parties, defended Epstein

Bondi: Dropped Trump U case for donations & fundraiser

Classy. — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) January 17, 2020

Trump is desperate:”Starr investigated President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz’s past clients include Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.” Seen in Photo w/ Les Parvas:”Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, will join the team as well”. https://t.co/vJaeRPMX9z — Sue Howell (@VintageTheSun) January 17, 2020

Folks we have just entered the Twilight Zone https://t.co/o6bUjnPJ3j — rratto (@rratto) January 17, 2020