GOP Senators ‘Feel Blindsided’ Administration Had Bombshell Bolton Book and Didn’t Tell Them – Experts Call It a ‘Cover Up’

Republican Senators are angry and “feel blindsided” the White House did not tell them it had a draft copy of John Bolton’s upcoming book before they defended President Trump’s lies that he did not extort Ukraine. The New York Times late Sunday revealed it had obtained the unpublished manuscript in which Bolton writes that in August Trump told him he wanted to continue to withhold aid from Ukraine until they agreed to manufacture “dirt” on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

One fo the authors of that NY Times article, Maggie Haberman, Monday added to her reporting, via Twitter:

Per sources, some GOP senators privately pushing White House for information on who at administration had visibility into the manuscript over the last month. Senators feel blindsided. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 27, 2020

But many are convinced that Republican Senators had to have known that Trump was lying about his “perfect call” with Ukraine President Zelensky, as they lied for him.

And some experts are pointing to Haberman’s tweet and doubting they didn’t know – and accusing the lawmakers and Trump of engaging in a “cover up.”

If any R’s are looking for cover – an excuse (not that they need one) to break ranks & end Trump’s cover up, they’ve got it now. It’s likely the last chance to put country over party & save the republic. That there is so little hope this can happen is Trump’s chief accomplishment https://t.co/aApO8qpIZo — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 27, 2020

Understand why this is important: GOP Senators (and even House) have staked their careers on a defense story that the White House encouraged. Now they look like they were part of the cover up. They were betting Trump had all this nailed down better. https://t.co/3YHMV9XPlH — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 27, 2020

“How do you expect us to assist in your cover up if you don’t tell us what we’re supposed to be covering up?” 🙄 https://t.co/yGO1oUmjbK — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 27, 2020

Senate GOP outraged that they weren’t more closely kept in the loop on coverup. https://t.co/93JWicXVq0 — Michael Czin (@MikeCzin) January 27, 2020

"If we're going to run a cover-up for you, can you at least let us know when facts are going to come out that will make us look like fools?" https://t.co/sBD2FHG1sn — Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) January 27, 2020

"We are incredibly offended that the White House is making us look bad because the damaging information that we've worked very hard to keep out of the Senate impeachment trial (one might say, 'cover up') is now going to come out anyway." Seems about right… https://t.co/47cspQ1j9a — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 27, 2020