CHAOS
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
Conservative attorney George Conway asserted in a column over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s history of mistreating law firms is catching up with him.
In a Sunday op-ed for The Washington Post, Conway explains that Trump is now faced with sparse choices for legal representation in his impeachment trial after years of not paying attorneys and generally being a bad client.
Pointing to Trump’s choice of Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, Conway writes:
The president has consistently encountered difficulty in hiring good lawyers to defend him. In 2017, after Robert S. Mueller III became special counsel, Trump couldn’t find a high-end law firm that would take him as a client. His reputation for nonpayment preceded him: One major Manhattan firm I know had once been forced to eat bills for millions in bond work it once did for Trump. No doubt other members of the legal community knew of other examples.
Of course, being cheap wasn’t the only reason Trump struck out among the nation’s legal elite. There was the fact that he would be an erratic client who’d never take reasonable direction — direction as in shut up and stop tweeting. Firms also understood that taking on Trump would kill their recruiting efforts: Top law students of varying political stripes who might be willing, even eager, to join a firm that provides pro bono representation to murderers on death row, want nothing to do with Trump.
In the end, Conway predicts neither Dershowitz nor Starr is likely to sway senators.
“Any litigator will tell you that adding to your legal team on the eve of trial most likely will not produce better lawyering but, rather, chaos,” he concludes. “In that sense, at least, Trump will be getting the representation he deserves.”
Read the entire op-ed here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LIARS3 days ago
Attorney Releases Video of Trump Talking With Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas – Mocks Him for Saying ‘I Don’t Know Him at All’
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘We Should Make Money Off of Everything’ Trump Told His Top Military Leaders – While Calling Them ‘Losers’ and ‘Babies’
- NOT THE A TEAM2 days ago
Internet Mocks Trump’s Choice to Have Pam Bondi, Alan Dershowitz, and Ken Starr Defend Him at Senate Impeachment Trial
- AYKM?2 days ago
Rick Santorum Flattened by CNN’s Berman After Calling Parnas Bombshell Revelations ‘Extraneous’ to Impeachment
- BAD BEHAVIOR2 days ago
Watch: Trump Uses Slur At White House Event to Complain to LSU Football Champs About Being Impeached
- PAGING JOHN MILLER3 days ago
Barr Appears to Be Investigating Comey Over Years-Old Leak – After Trump Demanded It
- WTH?2 days ago
‘Obsessed’ Trump Blasted for ‘Craven’ Decision to Gut Michelle Obama’s Healthy School Lunch Rules on Her Birthday
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT2 days ago
‘Contempt of Congress Is Illegal’ Declared One of Trump’s Newest Attorneys – Just Days Before the House Voted to Impeach