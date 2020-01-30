E. Jean Carroll Says Trump Raped Her. Now She’s Seeking His DNA for Testing.

Noted columnist E. Jean Carroll made headlines when she accused President Donald Trump of raping her in Manhattan’s famed Bergdorf-Goodman department store. Carroll’s accusation was shocking, as were the details of the encounter she described.

She says she retained the dress she wore when he raped her, and says it has DNA on it. Now, through her attorney, she’s demanding the President submit a sample for testing.

The dress has been tested. We have the results. My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump‘s attorney to submit a sample of Trump’s DNA.https://t.co/iIM6kQZxuX — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 30, 2020

“Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for ‘analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress,'” the Associated Press reports.

“Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male.”

