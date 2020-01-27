Connect with us

THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT

‘Cool Story Bro’: Trump’s Latest Bolton Lie Sinks Like Lead Balloon as Americans Grow Tired of President’s Perjury

President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President’s former National Security Advisor’s upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.

Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House “never” asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.

And Americans know Trump is lying.

