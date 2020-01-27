THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT
‘Cool Story Bro’: Trump’s Latest Bolton Lie Sinks Like Lead Balloon as Americans Grow Tired of President’s Perjury
President Donald Trump kicked off the week with a lie about John Bolton. Sunday night The New York Times revealed the manuscript of the President’s former National Security Advisor’s upcoming book includes the bombshell that Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue to withhold nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.
Monday morning Trump tweeted his latest lie, claiming the House “never” asked Bolton to testify, and claiming the Senate had no right or responsibility to get testimony from his former advisor. Both are lies. The House asked, but Trump ordered Bolton to not testify.
The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020
And Americans know Trump is lying.
Judging from Trump’s Twitter feed over the past 8 hours, he’s totally freaked by the news about John Bolton’s book.
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 27, 2020
FACT CHECK- This is just another Trump lie: House Democrats summoned John Bolton to testify in October – He said no unless ordered by a court. https://t.co/JnOIEFlpbJ
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020
fact check: yes they did, and Bolton replied that he would only testify once a challenged subpoena worked its way through the court system. no one had time to wait months for that to happen, but cool story bro, I can’t wait for your nitwit worshipers to scream at me about it
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 27, 2020
They asked several times — you blocked him from testifying.
But thanks for giving this more attention.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 27, 2020
You just shifted from ‘I never did this’ to ‘they never asked for the truth.’ It has never been more entertaining to watch a trapped rat.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2020
Ok that’s another lie🙄 https://t.co/SP82j26Abf
— Samantha (@sammiecoop27) January 27, 2020
Fact check: False.
October 30, @washingtonpost:https://t.co/lrbqr8Rd8e
— Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 27, 2020
This is a lie. https://t.co/HqETkoOZ37
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020
“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months. Rather, WH instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the President’s obstruction of Congress.” https://t.co/BSvCn8HDK6
— toddr (@todtalks) January 27, 2020
Sir, impeachment is forever, and so is John Bolton‘s testimony. Unlike you, he will speak under oath because he’s not afraid of the truth. Now would be a good time to resign, but hopefully you can still negotiate a pardon from President Pence. Enjoy!
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 27, 2020
