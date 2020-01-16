Connect with us

Barr Appears to Be Investigating Comey Over Years-Old Leak – After Trump Demanded It

Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice appears to be targeting former FBI Director Jim Comey in an investigation on an old leak. President Donald Trump repeatedly, including at least a half-dozen times on Twitter, has branded the FBI director he fired a leaker, and some are concerned this is a political prosecution.

Here’s just one example of Trump attacking Comey:

The Times calls Barr’s DOJ’s investigation an “inquiry into years-old disclosures of classified information” that is “highly unusual and leaves law enforcement officials open to accusations of politicizing their work.”

At issue: a Russian intelligence document. Federal prosecutors “appear to be focusing on whether the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey illegally provided details to reporters.”

The Times notes “Trump has repeatedly pressured the Justice Department to investigate his perceived enemies.”

The DOJ similarly claimed former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe had also inappropriately leaked information to a reporter, after President Trump had targeted him. Trump posted dozens of tweets about McCabe as well.

Read the entire Times report here.

