Barr Appears to Be Investigating Comey Over Years-Old Leak – After Trump Demanded It

Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice appears to be targeting former FBI Director Jim Comey in an investigation on an old leak. President Donald Trump repeatedly, including at least a half-dozen times on Twitter, has branded the FBI director he fired a leaker, and some are concerned this is a political prosecution.

Here’s just one example of Trump attacking Comey:

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

The Times calls Barr’s DOJ’s investigation an “inquiry into years-old disclosures of classified information” that is “highly unusual and leaves law enforcement officials open to accusations of politicizing their work.”

At issue: a Russian intelligence document. Federal prosecutors “appear to be focusing on whether the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey illegally provided details to reporters.”

The Times notes “Trump has repeatedly pressured the Justice Department to investigate his perceived enemies.”

The DOJ similarly claimed former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe had also inappropriately leaked information to a reporter, after President Trump had targeted him. Trump posted dozens of tweets about McCabe as well.

Not surprisingly, the GREAT Men & Women of the FBI are starting to speak out against Comey, McCabe and all of the political corruption and poor leadership found within the top ranks of the FBI. Comey was a terrible and corrupt leader who inflicted great pain on the FBI! #SPYGATE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

