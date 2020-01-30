‘All You Offer Us Is Conspiracy Theories?’: Top House Democrat Blasts Republicans in ‘World’s Greatest Deliberative Body’

One of the House impeachment managers, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, blasted Republican Senators on Thursday, the final question and answer day, accusing them of advancing conspiracy theories instead of facts.

“This is the world’s greatest deliberative body and all you offer us is conspiracy theories because you can’t address the facts?” Jeffries, the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, charged GOP lawmakers with on what very well may be the second to last day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Jeffries did say he has “tremendous respect for the President’s counsel,” but lamented that on the floor of the U.S. Senate he repeatedly hears “conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory.”

“We’ve heard about the ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory. We’ve heard about the ‘Adam Schiff is the root of all evil’ conspiracy theory. We’ve heard about the Burisma conspiracy theory. We’ve heard about the ‘Crowd Strike’ conspiracy theory. We’ve heard about the whistleblower conspiracy theory.”

“It’s hard to keep count. This is the Senate. This is America’s most exclusive political club. This is the world’s greatest deliberative body and all you offer us is conspiracy theories because you can’t address the facts in this case?”

Jeffries, a Democrat representing portions of New York City, is an attorney who previously practiced at a private corporate firm as well as at Viacom and CBS.