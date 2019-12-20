TRUMP'S RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Trump Reframes Evangelical Magazine Calling Him ‘Profoundly Immoral’ as a Threat to His Supporters’ ‘Religion & Guns’
President Donald Trump is attacking the evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, Christianity Today, after the 63-year old publication blasted his “moral deficiencies” and his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence,” called him “morally lost and confused,” and declared his actions “profoundly immoral.”
But the President appears to be counting on the fact that most of his supporters have not and will never read the editorial that also calls for his removal from office, so he is trying to reframe Christianity Today’s damning criticism as a threat to his supporters’ “religion & guns.” He is also reframing the magazine’s attack on his personal religious and moral failings by suggesting it is only an attack on his “perfect” call with the president of Ukraine. It is not – far from it.
Trump does not address – nor even mention – any of Christianity Today’s criticisms of his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”
“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” he tweeted. “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!” Trump concluded, misspelling the magazine’s initials.
The President also frames the attack as a choice between him and a future Democratic presidential nominee, falsely fear-mongering that they will want to “take your religion & your guns.”
And his claim that Christianity Today is “far left” or “progressive” is equally false.
