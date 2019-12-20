READ: Pelosi Cites ‘Spirit of the Constitution’ – and Sends Early Invite to Trump to Deliver State of the Union Address

Less than 48 hours after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sent the nation’s chief executive a formal letter inviting him to deliver next year’s State of the Union Address. The letter comes far earlier than usual, and appears to be another signal to Americans on the Speaker’s part that she is acting in the nation’s best interests. Just one day after impeaching the president the House passed a trade deal, Trump’s USMCA, that effectively replaces NAFTA.

Speaker Pelosi’s carefully-worded letter says she is extending the invitation in “the spirit of respecting our Constitution,” which she reminds Trump was written by the Founders who crafted it “based on a system of separation of powers.”

She also makes clear it is his duty and hers to “ensure that balance of powers.”

Read the Speaker’s invitation here, setting February 4 as the date. That appears to be a hint that she expects the Senate’s impeachment trial to have ended by then.