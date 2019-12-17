News
‘Like a Written Version of a Trump Rally’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for Sending Pelosi ‘Unhinged’ 6 Page Letter
“Good work, President Crayons!”
President Donald Trump has just sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter attacking her for moving forward with impeaching him, less than one day before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and remove him from office.
The letter is being described by the press as “rambling” but being mocked on social media as “unhinged,” and “like a writter version of a Trump rally.”
Some political observers say the letter reads as if Trump wrote it himself.
Others say it sounds like top Trump advisor, white nationalist Stephen Miller, wrote it:
Anyone who has seen Stephen Miller on a Sunday morning show, or warming up the crowd before a kag rally, recognizes the cadences & diction in this letter. Trump did a final edit & signed, pleased with SM’s work.
— HereticalStoic (@JudsonCarmicha1) December 17, 2019
In it, Trump makes ludicrous claims, like, “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” as Politico noted.
CNN’s top Trump fact-checker weighs in:
Trump’s letter to Pelosi is like his tweets put to letterhead. He makes his regular false claims (the Electoral College result;
cost of the Mueller probe; energy production; etc.), uses exclamation marks, and accuses Pelosi of lying about praying for him. https://t.co/okAZgOw2xc
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2019
Editor/chief writer of the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker”:
OMG, this Trump letter to Pelosi is filled with so many falsehoods, all documented in our claims database. It’s like written version of a Trump rally. https://t.co/QCp7AM6zj6
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 17, 2019
Here are some other responses to the President’s missive.
OMG this letter is just as unhinged as Trump’s tweets, only copy-edited https://t.co/ultYGfsrAZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019
NEW: Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi in which he complains about how “unfair” the “impeachment hoax” is & tells her she is offending the Founding Fathers and “declaring war on American democracy”:
“It’s a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with, not I!” pic.twitter.com/sAX9FwqkfV
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) December 17, 2019
I bet trump really thought he had a genius light bulb moment when he came up with the idea to write the speaker a letter. Good work, President Crayons!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019
PURE PROJECTION. The war on democracy is not letting Garland get a hearing and Trump’s behavior.
Impeachment live updates: Trump excoriates Pelosi and Democrats in letter to House speaker, calls impeachment ‘declaring open war on American Democracy’ https://t.co/T6dlCgFJfu
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 17, 2019
This letter is beneath the dignity of the office Trump currently occupies. https://t.co/jtCMZKrulZ
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 17, 2019
BREAKING: Trump has sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi that amounts to his only defense so far on his impeachment that reads like an unhinged rant, calling the impeachment a “fantasy” and an “illegal, partisan coup.” He also compares his circumstances to the Salem witch trial. 1/ pic.twitter.com/YsuqBk4z4v
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 17, 2019
Trump wrote a 6 page scathing letter to Pelosi, claiming articles of impeachment are illegitimate and a perversion of justice. He compares it to Salem witch trials, a coup. Mean tweets mashed together to make a letter.
He is DEMENTED. Someone take his crayons away.
— Karen Myatt (@karenamyatt) December 17, 2019
Three takeaways from this letter:
1. There is absolutely zero chance President Trump wrote this himself.
2. He is obviously scared right now.
3. He has had multiple opportunities to testify himself and could in his Senate trial as well, but he won’t. https://t.co/QVnfidCxPv
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 17, 2019
Trump Suggests Schiff Should Be Punished Like ‘In Guatemala’ – Laments ‘Because of Immunity He Can’t Be Prosecuted’
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff should be violently punished, and lamented that because the California Democratic Congressman has “immunity” he won’t be prosecuted.
The irony of the president’s hypocrisy appeared to escape Trump. In the Mueller report alone at least ten possibly criminal acts Trump appears to have committed were outlined, but because of a DOJ policy he cannot be prosecuted.
The president attacked Chairman Schiff for an early impeachment hearing in which the Chairman delivered opening remarks clearly summarizing via parody the effects of Trump’s infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine. Trump and Republicans have latched on to those comments claiming Schiff was lying or somehow falsifying the record, which is untrue.
In his Tuesday remarks to reporters President Trump, meeting with the President of Guatemala, blasted Chairman Schiff.
“When you have a guy like Shifty Schiff go out and make up a statement that I made, he said, this is what he said but I never said it. He totally made it up. In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that,” he said, referring to Schiff’s remarks.
Watch:
Trump suggests Adam Schiff should face severe punishment for paraphrasing his Zelensky call during a hearing: “In Guatemala they handle things much tougher than that.” pic.twitter.com/bUMrsKJpyv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019
News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Deflates Trump’s Call for Impeachment Proceedings to Stop: ‘He’s Not a Lawyer’
Speaking at an event in New York where she was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave her thoughts on President Trump’s assertion that the Democrats’ impeachment effort against him should cease, saying that he’s “not a lawyer.”
“He’s not law-trained,” she added. “But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there.”
Ginsburg also spoke about the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, saying that poor women will be the ones hardest hit.
“One of the things that happened after Roe v. Wade is that women wanted to be able to control their own destiny. They won, so they retreated. And the other side geared up, and we have the situation that we have today,” she said. “[People should] care about it the way they did when many women didn’t have access, didn’t have the right to choose. It is so obvious that the only people restricted are poor women. One day, I think people will wake up to that reality.”
CNN reports that Ginsburg plans to donate the $1 million prize from the award to a number of organizations that promote opportunities for women.
News
Mike Flynn Was Hoping the IG Report Would Help His Attacks on the DOJ and FBI – It Does Not Federal Judge Rules
A federal judge has just denied former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn‘s request, and instead has scheduled his sentencing for next month. Flynn plead guilty in December of 2017, but recently filed a motion to have federal prosecutors found in contempt, after claiming entrapment.
“The sworn statements of Mr. Flynn and his former counsel belie his new claims of innocence and his new assertions that he was pressured into pleading guilty to making materially false statements to the FBI,” U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan wrote, The Washington Post reports.
Flynn had been hoping to use the findings in the Dept. of Justice’s Inspector General report as the basis for his claim “that he was misled into unwittingly plead guilty to charges.”
Instead, Judge Sullivan “wrote that it was undisputed that Flynn told the same lies to the FBI, Vice President Pence, and senior White House officials, who repeated them to the American public, leading to his firing in Feb. 2017.”
Rut roh, Mike Flynn. pic.twitter.com/ElrKq2Rckc
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 16, 2019
Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, former Trump official, and a convicted felon, will be sentenced January 28, 2020. That is almost exactly three years to the day former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates informed then-White House Counsel Don McGahn Flynn was compromised. Just days later President Donald Trump fired her, after she refused to defend the president’s Muslim ban.
Here’s Flynn during the 2016 campaign attacking Hillary Clinton, “Lock her up!”
FLASHBACK — Mike Flynn: “Lock her up! … If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail”
Now he wants immunity https://t.co/mJKvZJvyBz pic.twitter.com/zl44VSL7ez
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 30, 2017
