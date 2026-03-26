Trump Unleashes Unhinged Early Morning Tirade Targeting Enemies and Allies

President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday with an early morning tirade attacking a wide range of enemies and allies, from Democrats to Republicans, and from NATO to Iran.

The president, who has blocked bipartisan legislation to get TSA workers paid as lines at the nation’s airports loop out the doors and into basements, is under pressure to fix it before lawmakers themselves are expected to head home for a two-week spring break.

But the president appears intent on placing blame on Congress, and again called for the termination of the filibuster.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators,” Trump asked at 6:51 a.m. “There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!!”

Minutes earlier he had posted a link to an article that called for a change to the “broken” Senate’s rules.

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“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!” he declared in a clarion call at 6:59 a.m.

At 7:22 a.m. he targeted Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

“Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!”

Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly said he opposes ending the filibuster, and has noted there are not enough votes to do so.

Even earlier Thursday morning, Trump was focused on Iran and NATO.

At 6:16 a.m., he wrote “NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!”

Minutes later, at 6:39 a.m., he threatened Iran:

“The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange.’ They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Independent foreign policy and security analyst Jimmy Rushton responded to Trump’s early morning remark, writing: “This sort of hyper-belligerent weakness is unique to Trump; constantly throwing around bellicose threats whilst at the same time transparently desperate for the Iranians to agree to end hostilities.”

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Image via Reuters