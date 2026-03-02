Trump ‘Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall’ as He Workshops War Goals With Journalists: Report

President Donald Trump has communicated to the American people through multiple channels about the objectives of his “Operation Epic Fury” — the large-scale military campaign now underway against Iran — though critics contend those objectives continue to shift.

According to The Economist’s Middle East correspondent Gregg Carlstrom, “Trump is basically calling up every journalist in his phone to workshop different timelines and goals for his war.”

Overnight, Carlstrom wrote that in the past two days, Trump told several different media outlets about various goals for the war.

He told The Washington Post that the aim is “freedom for the people” of Iran, Carlstrom wrote.

Trump told Axios that maybe we can “end it in two or three days” with a deal.

He told The New York Times that it might be “four to five weeks,” and said that he has “three very good choices” for who might take control in Iran.

But then, Carlstrom wrote, Trump told ABC News, “actually, nevermind, we killed those choices.”

“He doesn’t sound convinced by any of it,” said Carlstrom. “He’s throwing spaghetti at the wall. Ultimately I suspect he just wants to say he ‘solved’ a problem that has vexed every American president since Jimmy Carter.”

“But there’s no clear idea what that looks like and no plan for how to get there. And there are plenty of possible scenarios in which Trump declares victory and leaves the region with an absolute mess,” he warned.

Others appeared to agree.

New York Times conservative columnist David French, an Iraq War veteran, responded to Carlstrom, saying: “This is an absolute mess.”

Historian Timo R. Stewart wrote: “Throwing spaghetti at the wall is an apt summary of the White House’s chaotic messaging related to the war that has just begun.”

Journalist Alan Friedman added, “No one ever accused the Trump administration of having a clear strategy on matters of tariffs, trade wars, invasions, kidnappings, threats against Greenland or his new war of choice against Iran. He is making it up as he goes along, folks. Hard to believe, but this is improv.”

National security expert Marc Polymeropoulos wrote, “I’m sure someone will say this is deliberate deception, part of his brilliance….”

