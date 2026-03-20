Trump Re-Endorses Congressman He Dumped — Then Dangles Job to His Rival

President Donald Trump announced Friday he is re-endorsing U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, the Colorado Republican he withdrew his support from just a month ago — after briefly backing the lawmaker’s primary opponent. Trump now says that after speaking with Hurd’s rival, she has agreed to drop out of the race and that both she and her husband will be joining his administration.

“I met with Hope Scheppelman and her husband Steven, of the Radical Left State of Colorado, to discuss various opportunities to serve our Country in a different capacity than her current run for the United States Congress,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Hope and Steven are wonderful and patriotic Veterans of our U.S. Navy, and loyal supporters of our Historic MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement. Therefore, I am proud to announce that they will be leaving the Campaign trail in order to join my Administration, in a capacity to be determined.”

Trump initially endorsed Congressman Hurd in October, calling him “incredible.” But last month — after Hurd cast a vote of disapproval for Trump’s tariffs against Canada — Trump turned on him, branding Hurd a “RINO,” rescinding his endorsement, and throwing his support to Scheppelman.

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“Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd District,” Trump wrote. “Congressman Hurd is one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down. He is more interested in protecting Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for decades than he is the United States of America.”

Now, after an apparent change of heart, Trump says Hurd is once again his candidate.

“Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, should in no way, shape, or form, be impeded from winning the District in that the Democrat alternative is a DISASTER for our Country,” the president said. “Therefore, I will be fully supporting Jeff’s Re-Election to the House of Representatives, giving him my Complete and Total Endorsement! Every true MAGA supporter and Republican, if they truly care about saving our Country, will do everything in their power to unify together, and defeat the Crazed Radical Left Democrats this November.”

In February, after Trump pulled his endorsement for Hurd, MS NOW‘s Steve Benen reported that Hurd’s Colorado district “leans toward the GOP,” and if local primary voters were to back Scheppelman, the seat could become more competitive for Democrats.

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Image via Reuters