News
‘Tone Deaf’: An ‘Exhausted’ Trump Ripped for Iran Speech Focused on Ballroom and Drapes
While making his first remarks to the nation from the White House about his military attack on Iran that began on Saturday, President Donald Trump came under fire for taking time to discuss his $400 million ballroom and drapes.
“We have a lot of great service members here with us, too, in this beautiful building, isn’t it? Beautiful?” Trump told the audience. “We’re adding on to the building a little bit. We’re improving the building. See that nice drape?”
“When that comes down, right now, you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you’re gonna see a very, very beautiful building. And there’s your entrance to it, right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I don’t think I’ll even, I think I’ll save money on the doors, ’cause it can’t get more beautiful than that.”
“I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved… I just saved curtains. But, uh, it will be. It will be spectacular. It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom,” he said.
READ MORE: Why Drivers Should Brace for a Rapid Gas Price Surge This Week: Expert
Critics blasted the president’s remarks.
“American troops are dead and Trump is on TV talking about the drapes…” remarked The Lincoln Project.
“Trump just explained about the attack on Iran that ‘I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this.’ Despite that, he is now talking at some length about gold drapes and ‘the most beautiful ballroom,'” commented columnist Niall Stanage.
“In a war that’s already killed four Americans, Trump says it could last beyond 4-5 weeks because he doesn’t get ‘bored,'” observed Scripps News’ Simon Kaufman. “Moments later, he moves on from Iran and talks about ballroom renovations and drapes.”
“Trump demonstrating his mental disfigurement by bragging about his ballroom and chuckling immediately after claiming that ‘we grieve’ for 4 US soldiers killed in the war he just initiated,” wrote journalist John Harwood. “Trump does not possess empathy and does not grieve for any other person’s misfortune.”
Noting that the president sounded “exhausted and not good,” foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen observed “the difference” in Trump’s “demeanor and affect when talking about the war and then the ballroom is so different.” She also said that “it is evident the war is becoming more of a s — — than he expected.”
“It’s worth noting that Trump is putting infinitely more effort into selling his ballroom to the American people than anyone in his administration is on selling the attack on Iran,” wrote conspiracy theories expert Mike Rothschild.
“Trump started an unnecessary war in the Middle East with no real strategy, there’s already American military loss of life and this guy is obsessing over the damn drapes and his $400 million gilded ballroom project,” remarked former political commentator Tara Setmayer. “How is this making America great????”
“Bragging about his ‘beautiful ballroom’ while he’s supposed to be explaining the somber decision to go to war,” wrote The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser. “It’s one of the most politically tone deaf things I’ve ever seen from a POTUS, including this one…”
Trump: We have a lot of great service members here with us, in this beautiful building. Isn’t it beautiful? We are adding on to the building a little bit. We are improving the building. When that comes down right now, you see a very deep hole. But in about a year and a half from… pic.twitter.com/5qM0zpfkVN
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026
READ MORE: Trump ‘Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall’ as He Workshops War Goals With Journalists: Report
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
FBI Agents Probing Iranian Threats Fired Over Mar-a-Lago Investigation Ties
On Saturday, President Donald Trump authorized massive military action against Iran. On Sunday, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, put FBI counterintelligence teams on high alert for threats to the homeland, after a Texas gunman killed two Americans and wounded 14 others in an attack the Bureau is investigating as a possible act of terrorism.
Not part of any FBI investigation will be at least a dozen staffers, including agents, who reportedly were fired last week for their roles in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s possibly unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return dozens of classified documents and other items from the White House, which he kept at Mar-a-Lago.
“The ouster of at least a dozen staffers from a counterintelligence unit, known as CI-12, which operates out of the Washington Field Office, was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, according to four former officials familiar with the dismissals,” The New York Sun reported on Monday in an exclusive. “The dismissals came just days before the start of Operation Epic Fury and, separately, a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, by a man reportedly wearing a sweatshirt that said, ‘Property of Allah,’ beneath which was a T-shirt that was ’emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag,’ CBS News reported Monday.”
The Sun reported that the CI-12 unit “focuses on media leaks, global espionage, and international threats against America emanating from countries such as Cuba and Iran, former FBI officials tell the Sun.”
“More broadly, CI squads are the lead domestic teams for investigating insider threats and foreign intelligence activity on American soil.”
The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, which took place on August 8, 2022, came months before Jack Smith was appointed Special Counsel by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland. President Trump called the raid a “travesty of justice.”
During Trump’s first term as president, CI-12 in 2020 “assisted in monitoring potential retaliatory actions by Iranian-backed actors on American soil following a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport that killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps major general Qasem Soleimani.” Trump ordered that operation, according to former FBI officials.
Recently, Director Patel expressed outrage after learning that the FBI, under Smith’s direction, had “secretly obtained his phone records, along with those of Trump aide and current White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, as part of Mr. Smith’s investigations into Mar-a-Lago as well as into January 6.”
In a statement to Reuters, Patel said: “It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now-White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight.”
Hours later, the FBI dismissed the dozen staffers and agents.
The Sun noted that those “fired were also believed to have been involved in efforts to obtain phone records of Mr. Patel and Ms. Wiles, according to reports.”
Image via Reuters
News
White House Fires Back as Right Wing Influencer Fuels MAGA Rift
The White House was forced to fire back after a prominent conservative influencer and podcaster criticized President Donald Trump‘s various and rapidly-shifting reasons for attacking Iran in a massive and ongoing military exercise that the president and defense chief have called “war.”
Matt Walsh, who hosts his right-wing podcast on The Daily Wire and has four million followers on X, on Monday expressed his confusion with the administration’s talking points.
“So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war,” he began. “And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been, depending on who you ask. And although we are not fighting this war to free the Iranian people, they are now free, or might be, depending on who seizes power, and we have no idea who that will be.”
“The messaging on this thing is,” he said, “to put it mildly, confused.”
READ MORE: ‘Tone Deaf’: An ‘Exhausted’ Trump Ripped for Iran Speech Focused on Ballroom and Drapes
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Walsh just hours later, saying that Trump on Saturday had “released a statement laying out clear objectives to the American people for Operation Epic Fury.”
According to Leavitt, they include destroying Iran’s missiles and Navy, ensuring Iran’s proxies cannot destabilize the region or the world, stopping them from making and using IEDs, guaranteeing Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and preventing the Iranian regime from threatening America.
“Simply put,” she wrote, “the terrorist Iranian regime would not say yes to peace.”
“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has actively and intentionally facilitated the killing of Americans while chanting ‘death to America’ and funding other bloodthirsty terrorists seeking to destroy the United States and all of Western Civilization. Prior American leaders were too weak and cowardly to do anything about it. Now, President Donald J. Trump is correcting decades of cowardice and holding those responsible for the deaths of Americans accountable.”
But Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns noted that Walsh “is among many right wing voices questioning the administration’s actions in Iran.”
READ MORE: Why Drivers Should Brace for a Rapid Gas Price Surge This Week: Expert
“I have heard repeated warnings from Republican sources that the WH needs to do more to get MAGA on side,” she added.
Sean Davis, co-founder of the right-wing website The Federalist, reposted Walsh’s remarks and shared similar ones of his own.
“Is the goal to eliminate the Iranian regime or free the Iranian people or degrade their nuclear capability or degrade the conventional weapons capability or eliminate their regional hegemony or to cut off their oil supply to China or to help Israel or what?” Davis asked. “The lack of any coherent message seems to suggest the lack of any coherent objective.”
Former Trump ally and former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who months ago broke with Trump, wrote: “And just like that we are no longer a nation divided by left and right, we are now a nation divided be those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance.”
READ MORE: Trump ‘Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall’ as He Workshops War Goals With Journalists: Report
Image via Reuters
News
Why Drivers Should Brace for a Rapid Gas Price Surge This Week: Expert
Gas prices could surge this week as President Donald Trump’s military action in Iran and a seasonal jump in driving combine to push pump prices sharply higher.
According to Patrick De Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, gas prices are expected to start climbing on Monday. Over the coming week, De Haan expects the price of gas at the average station to rise 10–30 cents per gallon, but “potentially 30–85 cents per gallon jumps at individual stations.”
If things go “bad at every turn,” De Haan said, consumers could potentially see prices rising by even more than 50 cents per gallon, MarketWatch reports.
MarketWatch adds that there is “little doubt that the military strikes launched this weekend by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, one of the world’s largest crude producers, will lead to a spike in oil prices” — and that the bigger question is how hard that will hit American drivers at the pump.
READ MORE: ‘Emergency’ Voting Proposal Is ‘Divorced From Legal Reality’ Say Experts
De Haan notes that Trump’s military action in Iran “is adding volatility and risk premium, but it’s landing on top of an already firming market.”
He says that gas prices have been rising for four straight weeks, and 36 states saw average gas prices “rising over the last week “with the national average up to $2.94/gal.”
Citing De Haan, MarketWatch adds that without a doubt, “the Iran attack looks to be the biggest pricing event for gasoline since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.”
“Americans will be very anxious about what the conflict could mean for oil prices, given how President Donald Trump made low oil prices his ‘signature policy,’ De Haan said.”
READ MORE: Comer Changes Tune After Lutnick Allegedly Lied
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Like’ That Bill Clinton Was Deposed Over Epstein But ‘They Went After Me a Lot More’
- News3 days ago
Trump Orders Government to Drop Anthropic After AI Company Refuses Pentagon Demands
- News4 days ago
Pete Hegseth Says Scouting America Agreed to Drop DEI Policies
- News3 days ago
Senate Dems Give Trump Administration 90 Days to Refund Tariffs
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT3 days ago
Trans Kansans, ACLU File Lawsuit Against State Invalidating Driver’s Licenses
- News13 hours ago
Trump ‘Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall’ as He Workshops War Goals With Journalists: Report
- News12 hours ago
Why Drivers Should Brace for a Rapid Gas Price Surge This Week: Expert
- News10 hours ago
‘Tone Deaf’: An ‘Exhausted’ Trump Ripped for Iran Speech Focused on Ballroom and Drapes