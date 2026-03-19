GOP Senator Denounces ‘Foolish and Lazy’ Idea Trump Keeps Pushing

A prominent Republican U.S. Senator strongly denounced as “foolish and lazy” an idea that President Donald Trump has repeatedly championed: eliminating the filibuster.

The filibuster generally allows the minority party — currently the Democrats — to block legislation or procedures by requiring 60 votes instead of a simple majority. (Generally, because the majority party in theory could have 60 or more members, which has not happened since 2009 and 2010.)

In October on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” according to the Associated Press.

In November on Truth Social the president was even more expressive.

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump wrote, as Politico reported.

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“The filibuster is hurting the Republican Party,” Trump told Politico in December. “You can do everything” if it is eliminated, he said. “We can do everything we want.”

“We are going to have the Save America Act, one way or the other, after approval by Congress through the very proper use of the Filibuster or, at minimum, by a Talking Filibuster, à la Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Trump wrote last month, as Mediaite reported.

Senator Tillis is of a different mindset, and although he did not mention the president by name, he blasted “politicians” who support getting rid of the filibuster.

“Eliminating the filibuster is a foolish and lazy idea pushed by politicians seeking short-term gain at the expense of causing irreparable long-term harm to our nation,” Tillis wrote in a statement on the SAVE Act. “Succeeding in eliminating the filibuster would significantly weaken the minority party, end the need for bipartisan compromise, and allow erratic swings in policy that would transform America for the worse. Those are just the consequences of a best-case outcome.”

As for the SAVE Act — legislation critics call a voter suppression bill but which Trump has said must pass — Tillis said he supports some, but not all, of it.

“The only real path to address the American people’s declining confidence in our elections is for both parties to find common ground on legislation that supports universal adoption of voter ID, proof of citizenship, and other vital election integrity measures,” he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly said that if the SAVE Act passes Republicans will not lose another race for 50 years.

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Image via Reuters