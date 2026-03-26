‘Enough Tacos for a Restaurant’: Trump’s Latest Iran Retreat Ripped for ‘Winging It’

President Donald Trump is facing ridicule and accusations of “TACOing” after posting that he is delaying his threatened bombing of Iran’s energy plants by ten days. Earlier this week, he had delayed it by five days. Trump’s remarks came minutes after markets closed, with US stocks having their “biggest loss since the war with Iran started,” the Associated Press reported.

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” the president wrote Friday afternoon. “Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well.”

“TACO,” coined in May of last year, stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” It was first used in relation to his tariffs, when he would threaten hefty levies but then back down from them, imposing smaller ones or none.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he is negotiating with Iran, although Iran denies the claim, saying that the U.S. is “negotiating with itself.” The administration sent Iran a 15-point peace plan proposal, which Tehran rejected as “excessive.”

Some critics ridiculed the president, others suggested more substantive insights.

Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall wrote: “Enough tacos here for a New Mexican restaurant chain.”

Saying that Trump is “Resetting the TACO deadline,” Public Radio’s Kai Ryssdal asked, “Do we believe that?”

“At this point, it’s clear they are just winging it,” declared Alexander Langlois, a contributing fellow at Defense Priorities. “What are these deadlines? Can any of them be trusted? Zero transparency from this administration, especially on clear and obvious threats to commit war crimes against civilian infrastructure. What are we even doing?”

Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas asked if this is “Real diplomacy?” or “More oil jawboning?”

Numerous social media posters simply wrote, “#TACO.”

Image via Reuters