‘Down There With the Titanic’: Fetterman Has Historic Polling Swing Says Analyst

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman has suffered a historic collapse in support, plunging 108 points among Pennsylvania Democrats from his strong standing just three years ago.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker, who often appears on Fox News and has accused Democrats of having “Trump derangement syndrome,” enjoyed a positive 68 percent approval rating in 2023, his first year in office.

Now, he stands at a negative 40 percent, according to CNN analyst Harry Enten.

“John Fetterman is doing as well with Pennsylvania Democrats as the New York Giants are liked in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Enten said on Friday, while noting that in 2023, Fetterman was a “Democrat liberal darling.”

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Now, Enten says, Fetterman is “down there with the Titanic.”

Enten compared Fetterman to Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who he says is “not well liked by the Democratic base nationwide.”

Schumer’s popularity rating is about minus two points.

Leader Schumer “is 38 points more popular than John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats.

Enten also compared Fetterman to several senators who were unpopular and lost their primaries.

“His net popularity with his own party is worse than all senators who lost a primary this century,” Enten noted online.

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“He is below the lowest,” Enten said. “The ones who actually got beat in a primary. There is no historical analog to this. That is how unpopular John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats.”

If Fetterman runs for re-election in 2028, what happens?

“There is basically no doubt in my mind that if Fetterman decides to run for re-election as a Democrat, he will face a primary challenge and it will be a very competitive one,” said Enten.

“The bottom line is this: John Fetterman, when you look, when you look at his net popularity rating, minus 40 points, he’s on a completely other planet from Chuck Schumer, who is also unpopular, and he is on a different galaxy entirely from other incumbents who actually lost re-election — far less popular than them.”

John Fetterman’s had a 108 pt drop in his net approval with PA Dems since 2023. His net rating is -40 pt net approval with them. His net popularity with his own party is worse than all senators who lost a primary this century. There’s no historical analog to his unpopularity. pic.twitter.com/r9S0gZjql6 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 20, 2026

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Image: Public Domain