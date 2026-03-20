News
Conway’s Dire Warning: Trump Poised to Interfere With Election — and Nation’s Not Ready
George Conway, once a leading Never-Trump Republican and now a Democratic congressional candidate, has issued a stark warning, saying that Americans remain perilously unprepared for President Donald Trump’s potential interference in November’s election.
Conway, who founded the Anti-Psychopath PAC, said in a video posted on Friday that Trump’s “brain is mush, and he says, with conviction, things that he said the opposite of five minutes before or five days before.”
He says that Trump “has the capacity to declare that the polls are fake — and that if an election goes the same way that the polls do, well, that’s fake, too, and that’s why we need to ignore an election, and that’s why we need the voter rolls.”
READ MORE: Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House
But Conway warns that despite what happened on January 6, 2021, the American public is not ready for what Trump could do to the 2026 election.
“I don’t think people are sufficiently prepared, notwithstanding what happened in 2021, for the possibility that he will try to f — — with this election. And he will.”
“I mean, he’s already basically telling us that’s what he’s gonna do, just the same way he told us he would do that in 2020.”
READ MORE: Trump Re-Endorses Congressman He Dumped — Then Dangles Job to His Rival
Conway warns, “I don’t think truth means anything to him.”
Trump, he adds, “doesn’t care about the distinction between truth and lies. And so, does he know he’s lying? It doesn’t matter to him. Truth has no meaning to him. All that has any meaning to him in any given moment is whether or not he’s receiving praise or adulation, or some kind of a reward — like money, or a peace prize.”
“And what comes out of his mouth is whatever is in his head at the moment that he wants to believe or he wants other people to believe,” Conway says. “He’s divorcing himself from reality because he thinks he can create his own reality and the great megalomaniacs of history have always done that.”
Trump is in a “very dangerous place psychologically,” says Conway,”and he is a man, don’t forget — he talked about nuclear weapons the other day — he’s got 5,500 nuclear weapons.”
“He’s gonna trash everything once and for all,” Conway warns.
“@realdonaldtrump doesn’t care about the distinction between truth and lies. And so does he know he’s lying? It doesn’t matter to him. Truth has no meaning to him. All that has any meaning to him in any given moment is whether or not he’s receiving praise or adulation … He… pic.twitter.com/HN4hPng3al
— George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2026
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Think She Survives This’: Gabbard Faces Blowback After ‘Devastating’ Testimony
Image by Presia Debauch via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Closer to Russia, Closer to Trump: US Official Says Alliances Are Shifting
A top Trump official says global power alliances are shifting, observing that nations closest to Russia are now increasingly aligned with President Donald Trump’s interests.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum told Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum that she had spoken with President Trump earlier Friday, “and he basically said that Japan is a better ally to the United States than NATO, which, when you look at the big picture in history, is a pretty stunning statement.”
She also asked the secretary, “do you think that our orientation, in terms of our alliances, is changing?”
“Well, clearly, it is,” Burgum replied.
“What we might consider our traditional allies from Europe have been less than reliable,” he said, “and from the time that we’ve spent working with those folks in Eastern Europe, the closer they are to Russia, the more aligned they are with President Trump, and the more … aligned they are on energy policy.”
READ MORE: Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House
Offering Japan as an example, Burgum said that nation “is 120 million people living in the size of an area of North Dakota, and they’ve got complete dependence on foreign energy. They want to buy energy from the United States.”
He explained that it takes eight days by ship from Anchorage to Tokyo, as opposed to 30 days from the Middle East.
“People are desperate to have the stronger relationship with the United States right now on energy,” he claimed.
President Trump’s policies are “absolutely working to build alliances around the world,” Burgum said.
MacCallum noted that “the alliance seems to be the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States, Japan have a good relationship with us as well right now, and a lot of repair needed in Europe.”
Burgum: What we might consider our traditional allies from Europe have been less than reliable. The closer they are to Russia, the more aligned they are with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUENLTlSHo
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2026
READ MORE: Conway’s Dire Warning: Trump Poised to Interfere With Election — and Nation’s Not Ready
Image via Reuters
News
‘Down There With the Titanic’: Fetterman Has Historic Polling Swing Says Analyst
Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman has suffered a historic collapse in support, plunging 108 points among Pennsylvania Democrats from his strong standing just three years ago.
The Pennsylvania lawmaker, who often appears on Fox News and has accused Democrats of having “Trump derangement syndrome,” enjoyed a positive 68 percent approval rating in 2023, his first year in office.
Now, he stands at a negative 40 percent, according to CNN analyst Harry Enten.
“John Fetterman is doing as well with Pennsylvania Democrats as the New York Giants are liked in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Enten said on Friday, while noting that in 2023, Fetterman was a “Democrat liberal darling.”
READ MORE: Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House
Now, Enten says, Fetterman is “down there with the Titanic.”
Enten compared Fetterman to Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who he says is “not well liked by the Democratic base nationwide.”
Schumer’s popularity rating is about minus two points.
Leader Schumer “is 38 points more popular than John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats.
Enten also compared Fetterman to several senators who were unpopular and lost their primaries.
“His net popularity with his own party is worse than all senators who lost a primary this century,” Enten noted online.
READ MORE: Conway’s Dire Warning: Trump Poised to Interfere With Election — and Nation’s Not Ready
“He is below the lowest,” Enten said. “The ones who actually got beat in a primary. There is no historical analog to this. That is how unpopular John Fetterman is with Pennsylvania Democrats.”
If Fetterman runs for re-election in 2028, what happens?
“There is basically no doubt in my mind that if Fetterman decides to run for re-election as a Democrat, he will face a primary challenge and it will be a very competitive one,” said Enten.
“The bottom line is this: John Fetterman, when you look, when you look at his net popularity rating, minus 40 points, he’s on a completely other planet from Chuck Schumer, who is also unpopular, and he is on a different galaxy entirely from other incumbents who actually lost re-election — far less popular than them.”
John Fetterman’s had a 108 pt drop in his net approval with PA Dems since 2023.
His net rating is -40 pt net approval with them.
His net popularity with his own party is worse than all senators who lost a primary this century.
There’s no historical analog to his unpopularity. pic.twitter.com/r9S0gZjql6
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 20, 2026
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Think She Survives This’: Gabbard Faces Blowback After ‘Devastating’ Testimony
Image: Public Domain
News
Trump Re-Endorses Congressman He Dumped — Then Dangles Job to His Rival
President Donald Trump announced Friday he is re-endorsing U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, the Colorado Republican he withdrew his support from just a month ago — after briefly backing the lawmaker’s primary opponent. Trump now says that after speaking with Hurd’s rival, she has agreed to drop out of the race and that both she and her husband will be joining his administration.
“I met with Hope Scheppelman and her husband Steven, of the Radical Left State of Colorado, to discuss various opportunities to serve our Country in a different capacity than her current run for the United States Congress,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Hope and Steven are wonderful and patriotic Veterans of our U.S. Navy, and loyal supporters of our Historic MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement. Therefore, I am proud to announce that they will be leaving the Campaign trail in order to join my Administration, in a capacity to be determined.”
Trump initially endorsed Congressman Hurd in October, calling him “incredible.” But last month — after Hurd cast a vote of disapproval for Trump’s tariffs against Canada — Trump turned on him, branding Hurd a “RINO,” rescinding his endorsement, and throwing his support to Scheppelman.
READ MORE: Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House
“Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd District,” Trump wrote. “Congressman Hurd is one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down. He is more interested in protecting Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for decades than he is the United States of America.”
Now, after an apparent change of heart, Trump says Hurd is once again his candidate.
“Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, should in no way, shape, or form, be impeded from winning the District in that the Democrat alternative is a DISASTER for our Country,” the president said. “Therefore, I will be fully supporting Jeff’s Re-Election to the House of Representatives, giving him my Complete and Total Endorsement! Every true MAGA supporter and Republican, if they truly care about saving our Country, will do everything in their power to unify together, and defeat the Crazed Radical Left Democrats this November.”
In February, after Trump pulled his endorsement for Hurd, MS NOW‘s Steve Benen reported that Hurd’s Colorado district “leans toward the GOP,” and if local primary voters were to back Scheppelman, the seat could become more competitive for Democrats.
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Think She Survives This’: Gabbard Faces Blowback After ‘Devastating’ Testimony
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘I Don’t Think She Survives This’: Gabbard Faces Blowback After ‘Devastating’ Testimony
- News4 days ago
‘Is Tulsi Next?’ Questions Swirl About Future of National Intelligence Director
- News1 day ago
Trump Official Says He Teleported 50 Miles to a Waffle House
- News3 days ago
‘He Was Aware’: Former Top Adviser Refutes Trump’s Denials on Iran Risks
- News3 days ago
‘Grave Concern’: Democrats Demand DHS Preserve All Corey Lewandowski Records
- News2 days ago
‘Trump’s Favorite Democrat’: Why the Left Is Saying Fetterman ‘Needs to Go’
- News3 days ago
‘Reeks of a Coverup’: DOJ Official Accused of Blocking ‘Mysterious’ Epstein Probe Document
- News2 days ago
GOP Senator Denounces ‘Foolish and Lazy’ Idea Trump Keeps Pushing