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American Credibility Has Collapsed — Only the ‘Strange’ Reality TV Show Remains: Columnist
President Donald Trump’s foreign policy flip-flops have destroyed American credibility around the globe, journalist Fareed Zakaria argues in a Washington Post opinion piece. Now all that remains is a “strange” reality TV show.
“For the world there is no longer any such thing as American credibility, just a strange reality television show in which the main actor swerves, bobs and weaves his way through crises, hoping that what he says today will solve the crisis caused by what he said yesterday,” Zakaria writes.
He points to a recent Truth Social post in which the president threatened Tehran, saying:
“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.”
READ MORE: Trump Unleashes Unhinged Early Morning Tirade Targeting Enemies and Allies
When Iran refused, crossing Trump’s “red line,” what was the commander-in-chief’s response?
“To quickly climb down and announce that he had postponed any action on energy infrastructure for five days, claiming that — suddenly, overnight — Iran and the US had been engaged in ‘productive conversations’ toward a ‘complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.’ The Iranians denied any such talks were taking place. Now Trump says he’s extending the pause by another week and a half.”
That latest extension, which Trump invoked Thursday afternoon, led to online ridicule and mockery, with many declaring Trump had “TACOed” again — with “TACO” standing for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”
Trump’s flip-flops happen for a variety of reasons, such as the stock market falling or a nation handing him a gold bar.
But this time, they are not working, because Iran also gets a vote in whether or when the war ends — something Trump appears to clearly want.
“Trump has gotten used to playing with the U.S.’s massive power, punishing those who don’t bend the knee and rewarding those who do,” he writes. “In doing this, he is squandering credibility built up over decades to extract short-term goodies — sometimes to the benefit of his own family’s business interests. But in Iran he seems to have come up against an adversary that won’t play by his rules.”
READ MORE: ‘Blank Check’: Trump’s Board of Peace to Get $1.25 Billion From State Department
Image via Reuters
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News
FBI Witnesses in Georgia Case Didn’t Understand ‘How Elections Work’ Says Expert
An election expert told a federal judge that the witnesses the FBI relied on during its investigation that led to the seizure of ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, misunderstood elections.
Former U.S. Election Assistance Commission official Ryan Macias, “testified that the list of irregularities the FBI identified didn’t represent a crime and that the witnesses the government based their investigation on appeared misinformed,” NBC News reported.
The witnesses the FBI cited “use contradictory terminology and it represents a misunderstanding of how elections work,” Macias said.
Macias also told a judge that the evidence the Bureau used to justify the controversial seizure of the ballots “doesn’t make sense.”
READ MORE: ‘Wrong Answer’: Conservative CPAC Audience Cheers Impeachment
Fulton County officials submitted a sworn declaration from Macias, who had advised the county during the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported. He said the Justice Department’s affidavit contains “a multitude of false or misleading statements and omissions” and offered explanations for the alleged “deficiencies.”
Fulton County is suing to force the return of its election materials. Its attorney, Abbe Lowell “criticized the government’s witnesses and information, which were laid out in a since-unsealed sworn affidavit that is ‘full of inaccuracies,'” NBC reported.
Lowell also argued that the government’s witness list couldn’t be trusted because it included “someone who was sanctioned twice by the courts for lying about elections.”
The person Lowell referred to, NBC reported, was Kurt Olsen, “a Republican who tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Olsen was appointed by President Donald Trump to investigate the 2020 election from within his administration.”
Lowell also told the judge that there was no crime because there was no proof of intentional wrongdoing.
“The only element that turns normal election irregularities into crime is intent,” he said.
READ MORE: Rubio Vows to ‘Destroy’ Parts of Iran’s Military Trump Bragged Were Already Decimated
Image via Reuters
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Rubio Vows to ‘Destroy’ Parts of Iran’s Military Trump Bragged Were Already Decimated
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to contradict the commander-in-chief on Friday, speaking on the administration’s war efforts in Iran.
“We’re going to destroy their navy, we are going to destroy their air force, and we are going to significantly destroy their missile launchers so they can never hide behind these things to get a nuclear weapon,” Secretary Rubio said, according to CNN. He also insisted the U.S. military is “ahead of schedule” on these goals.
But according to President Donald Trump, those goals were already completed.
“We’re having, by the way, a tremendous success, as you know, in Iran,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “We had one in Venezuela, and now we’re having one in Iran.”
“They have no Navy left. They have no Air Force left. They have no anti aircraft equipment left, no radar left, no leaders left. The leaders are all gone,” he said.
“Nobody knows who to talk to,” Trump continued, despite having also insisted that he is in productive negotiations with Iran. “But we’re actually talking to the right people and they want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea how badly they want to make a deal.”
Iran has publicly denied it is negotiating with the United States.
CNN also reported that Rubio said “that the US can achieve its objectives in the Iran war ‘without any ground troops,’ as more than 1000 extra service members have been ordered to deploy to the region.”
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re having tremendous success in Iran. They have no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft equipment, no radar, no leaders left.
You have no idea how badly they want to make a deal and we’ll see what happens. pic.twitter.com/VXD0fokxxw
— Department of State (@StateDept) March 24, 2026
READ MORE: ‘Wrong Answer’: Conservative CPAC Audience Cheers Impeachment
Image via Reuters
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‘Wrong Answer’: Conservative CPAC Audience Cheers Impeachment
The chairman of the influential Conservative Political Action Conference was stunned on Friday when his audience delivered an unexpectedly awkward response.
“How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” Matt Schlapp asked.
The audience cheered, applauded, and cried, “yeah!”
Schlapp quickly cut them off.
“No. That was the wrong answer,” he retorted, appearing somewhat embarrassed.
“How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?” Schlapp was forced to ask again.
“No,” he quickly directed.
Things did not appear to be going as planned.
“Can someone bring some coffee out?” Schlapp asked.
“We’ve got to keep this House majority!” he then declared, apparently cognizant that impeachment of the president could be possible were Republicans to lose control.
An attempt by @mschlapp to hype up the CPAC crowd goes horribly wrong —
“How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings?”
[cheers]
“That was the wrong answer…” pic.twitter.com/PQUCThdgV3
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 27, 2026
READ MORE: The GOP’s Secret Weapon? A ‘Known Unknown’ That Could Swing the Midterms: Columnist
Image via Reuters
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