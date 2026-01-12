‘Organized Gangs of Wine Moms’ Are Impeding Federal Agents Says Fox Columnist

A Fox News opinion columnist is telling the women in America he calls “organized gangs of wine moms” that they are “impeding” federal immigration agents and should “knock it off.”

Referring to Minneapolis’ Renee Good, who was shot and killed at point-blank range last week by an ICE agent, Fox News’ David Marcus says that harassing federal agents “doing their jobs” is “criminal behavior,” and warns that it “got a woman killed.”

“What we are seeing across the country as organized gangs of wine moms use Antifa tactics to harass and impede Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is not civil disobedience,” Marcus writes. “It isn’t even protest. It’s just crime.”

Marcus also calls these women “cosplaying would-be revolutionaries,” and he asks whether groups of people “training and then executing missions that put law enforcement and the public in harm’s way may, in fact, be criminal conspiracies.”

He accuses Good and her wife of “heckling” and “goading” ICE officers “with an obnoxious smugness that makes most people’s skin crawl.”

Critics took issue with Marcus’ claims.

“Women-led movements are more likely to succeed and lead to egalitarian democracies,” noted Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action. “Autocrats know they have to do everything possible to dampen women’s political participation because it’s women who most often emerge as the most powerful forces in the fight against fascism.”

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance quipped: “Remember to apply for membership in your local gang of wine moms soonest.”

Political scientist Daniel W. Drezner mockingly added: “THREATS TO THE UNITED STATES, RANKED: 1) Organized gangs of wine moms 2) League of Women Voters 3) Daughters of the American Revolution 4) Packs of wild dogs that have taken over major cities 5) China.”

Author and attorney Jill Filipovic noted, “Misogyny is bad for all the obvious reasons, but it is also almost universally a tool wielded by those who support government repression.”

Image via Reuters