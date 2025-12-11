News
‘Shaky’ House GOP Leadership ‘Losing Control’: Report
Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team reportedly are “losing control” of the House floor.
That’s according to Punchbowl News and its cofounder, Jake Sherman, who report that what was once a rare occurrence, forcing votes via discharge petitions as a way to circumvent the Speaker — which was done to release the Epstein files — is becoming more commonplace.
“The sheer number of successful discharge petitions is stunning and shows just how poor the outlook is for Johnson and his top lieutenants,” Punchbowl reported.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has openly feuded with Speaker Johnson, and is resigning next month, blasted the Speaker Wednesday evening.
READ MORE: ‘You’re a Loser Dude’: Carville Scorches Trump as ‘Done’
“At this time, I am considering signing every discharge petition – whether I support the bill or not,” she wrote. “As a duly elected Member of Congress, I believe my colleagues should have the ability to bring legislation to the floor for a vote. Every Member deserves the right to represent their district and receive a recorded vote on their bills. This is a result of House leadership blocking Members from governing.”
It’s not just the discharge petitions, however.
“Being forced to bargain for GOP support during simple procedural votes. Calls to Cabinet secretaries from the House floor to help win over members. A prolonged debate on health care with a disengaged president. Potential retirements on the horizon,” Punchbowl reported. “This is the House Republican majority with less than 11 months until the midterm elections.”
Separately, some reports say up to 39 House Republicans could be out after this Congress by retiring or seeking other offices. Reporting on “Johnson’s Career Crisis,” Puck revealed that “one estimate puts the number as high as 20 new announcements” of Republicans exiting “in the coming weeks.”
READ MORE: ‘His Heart Just Ain’t in It’: Report Reveals Trump’s ‘Achilles Heel’
Meanwhile, Punchbowl conceded, “we won’t say that the House is in total chaos. Total chaos is when members unleash censure resolutions against each other or a trio of House Republicans publicly claim Speaker Mike Johnson has no business running the chamber. That was last week.”
But it points to the “very tenuous reality” for Johnson and his leadership team, “as they navigate the post-shutdown climate with a soon-to-be-even-thinner three vote margin.”
What’s changed?
House Republicans used to be soldiers kept in line by “fear” of President Donald Trump. But that seems to have diminished along with his approval ratings. And, GOP lawmakers “took a beating” during last month’s elections. In short, many House Republicans may be starting to put their own careers over loyalty to the party.
Punchbowl detailed “a pair of episodes this week” that “demonstrate just how shaky the House GOP leadership’s control is.”
On the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a historically bipartisan exercise, “House Republicans struggled for more than an hour” just to “pass a rule to begin debate.”
Just to flip several conservatives, the Speaker of the House “had to call Secretary of State Marco Rubio from a room off the House floor” to obtain promises.
And in another instance, some moderate House Republicans wanting to get a bill on the floor to extend the Obamacare subsidies, “dropped a discharge petition to go over Johnson’s head” after being dissatisfied with the Speaker’s answer.
READ MORE: ‘Reality Problem’: Columnist Says Trump ‘Isn’t Even Trying’ to Honor His Promises
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Lame Duck’ Trump Loses Major Battle in Indiana: ‘Not Even Close to Being Close’
President Donald Trump’s efforts to compel Indiana lawmakers to enact a mid-decade congressional map that could have wiped out all of the Hoosier State’s Democratic seats in the U.S. House of Representatives has failed.
“Republicans hold a 40-10 advantage in the state Senate but still rejected Trump’s pressure,” The Washington Post reported. HuffPost called it a “a furious pressure campaign by Trump.”
“Indiana’s proposed congressional map goes down in flames in the state Senate, 31-19,” Votebeat managing editor Nathaniel Rakich observed. 26 votes were needed for the new maps to have been adopted.
Politico reported that the “failed vote is the culmination of a brass-knuckled four-month pressure campaign from the White House on recalcitrant Indiana Republicans that included private meetings and public shaming from Trump, multiple visits from Vice President JD Vance, whip calls from Speaker Mike Johnson and veiled threats of withheld federal funds.
RELATED: ‘Shakedown’: Outrage Over Claim of Trump Plan to Defund Indiana in Map Clash
“Not even close to being close,” noted Bloomberg Government’s Jonathan Tamari. “I certainly did not predict the Indiana state Senate as a hotbed of Trump resistance.”
“Trump’s such a lame duck that he is getting his a– kicked by the Indiana State Senate,” remarked former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer.
Journalist Todd Zwillich called it a “Wholesale rejection” of a “threat” from the conservative Heritage Action.
Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), noted that Trump “didn’t just lose that vote, he got blown out.”
“Lesson for national Republicans,” wrote Jessica Riedel of the Brookings Institution. “You don’t have to sell out every principle and publicly worship Trump. Really, you can just do things. And you should ask why it took some state legislators in Indiana to finally stand up for common sense governance.”
“You do, unironically and in earnest, have to hand it to the Indiana GOP for not giving in to the threats on their lives etc.,” declared Everytown Senior Director of Communications Max Steele. “Trump is a duck getting lamer by the day. Hopefully this emboldens others to do what’s right.”
READ MORE: ‘Where Is Antifa Headquartered?’: FBI Official Struggles Defending Top Threat Label
Image via Reuters
News
‘Shakedown’: Outrage Over Claim of Trump Plan to Defund Indiana in Map Clash
Heritage Action and President Donald Trump are coming under fire after the conservative advocacy organization made a claim that the president threatened to defund the state of Indiana should lawmakers not pass legislation to redraw its congressional district maps.
“President Trump has made it clear to Indiana leaders: if the Indiana Senate fails to pass the map, all federal funding will be stripped from the state,” Heritage Action wrote on social media on Thursday. “Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close. Major projects will stop. These are the stakes and every NO vote will be to blame.”
The post ended with, “#PassTheMap.”
While President Trump has publicly threatened to support primary challengers against lawmakers who oppose his redistricting push, NCRM has not found any news reports confirming Heritage Action’s assertion. It is possible the group is relying on information that has not been reported or made public.
READ MORE: ‘Where Is Antifa Headquartered?’: FBI Official Struggles Defending Top Threat Label
Should Indiana pass legislation to redistrict, it reportedly could pick up only two more GOP-held seats.
Critics blasted Heritage Action, a sister group to the Heritage Foundation, for appearing to support Trump’s alleged threat, and blasted the president as well.
“The president and one of the most influential conservative groups in the country are threatening to deprive all Indiana residents of paved roads, guard bases, and major projects if they don’t pass an extremely gerrymandered map to deprive voters of choice,” noted Isaac Saul, founder of Tangle News. “Awesome stuff.”
“Heritage sure loves authoritarianism,” remarked Media Matters researcher Zachary Pleat.
Calling it “nonsense,” Joel Griffith, a senior fellow at the conservative group Advancing American Freedom wrote: “Appalling to see @Heritage_Action endorse this unconstitutional threat by @realDonaldTrump. The President does not have power to coerce state legislators to redraw congressional maps.”
Others appeared to aim their ire directly at the president.
READ MORE: ‘Shaky’ House GOP Leadership ‘Losing Control’: Report
“This is the behavior of a madman,” declared Tim Carney, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.
“This isn’t conservative. This is fascist,” commented former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh.
Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn declared the move “dictatorial.”
“This does not sound like an appropriate or legal use of federal authority or presidential discretion,” observed Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias.
“Nothing about this shakedown is conservative,” noted CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Jacob Stewart, the deputy opinion editor for the IndyStar called the move “illegal.”
Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the conservative online magazine The Dispatch, wrote: “I remember when Heritage cared about federalism, the rule of law, separation of powers, and all that stuff. Now it’s all ‘We love Trump’s musk, do what he says (or what Tucker says).'”
“This is called extortion,” wrote former White House correspondent Sam Youngman, also deeming it “illegal.”
“If this comes to pass,” wrote IndyStar columnist James Briggs, “then the story will be that Trump is punishing Indiana citizens for reasons that have nothing to do with them and so-called Indianans will see the punitive measures for what they are.”
READ MORE: ‘You’re a Loser Dude’: Carville Scorches Trump as ‘Done’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Where Is Antifa Headquartered?’: FBI Official Struggles Defending Top Threat Label
A top FBI official struggled to explain his claim that Antifa is the “most immediate violent threat” America is facing, as he was challenged to provide details.
Former Trump FBI Director Christopher Wray stated in 2020 congressional testimony that Antifa is “not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.” The BBC has explained that Antifa is “a loosely organized, leftist movement that opposes far-right, racist and fascist groups.”
“Antifa is short for anti-fascist,” BBC added. “It is a loose, leaderless affiliation of mostly far-left activists.”
House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson on Thursday asked Michael Glasheen, FBI National Security Operations Director, to describe “organizations that pose, on the domestic side,” the number one and number two threats to the homeland.
READ MORE: ‘Shaky’ House GOP Leadership ‘Losing Control’: Report
Glasheen asked for clarification.
“Any domestic terrorist organizations that poses a threat to the homeland as we speak,” Thompson replied.
Pointing to President Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, Glasheen said, “That’s our primary concern right now.”
He described Antifa as “the most immediate violent threat that we’re facing on the domestic side.”
“So, where is the Antifa headquartered?” Thompson pressed.
After a pause, Glasheen said: “What we’re doing right now —” before Thompson cut him off.
“Where, in the United States, does Antifa exist?” he asked. “If it’s a terrorist organization — and you’ve identified it as number one.”
“We are building out the infrastructure right now,” Glasheen responded.
READ MORE: ‘You’re a Loser Dude’: Carville Scorches Trump as ‘Done’
“So what does that mean?” Thompson pressed. “Where do they exist? How many members do they have in the United States as of right now?”
“Well, that’s very fluid,” Glasheen said, describing it as “ongoing,” before comparing the situation to Al Qaeda and ISIS.
“I asked one question, sir,” Thompson replied. “I just want you to tell us. If you said Antifa is the number one domestic terrorist organization, operating in the United States, I just need to know where they are, how many people. I don’t want a name. I don’t want anything like that. Just, how many people have you identified with the FBI, that Antifa is made of?”
“Well, the investigations are active,” Glasheen replied.
“Sir, you wouldn’t come to this committee and say something you can’t prove. I know. I knew you wouldn’t do that. But you did.”
FBI’s national security branch director Michael Glasheen struggles to answer questions about Antifa from Rep. @BennieGThompson after he identifies it as the agency’s primary domestic security concern.
Thompson: “Where do they exist? How many members do they have in the US right… pic.twitter.com/jLHtjocby4
— Benjamin S. Weiss (@BenjaminSWeiss) December 11, 2025
READ MORE: ‘His Heart Just Ain’t in It’: Report Reveals Trump’s ‘Achilles Heel’
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Corrupt’: Kushner’s Role in Warner Brothers Discovery Takeover Bid Draws Fierce Blowback
- News3 days ago
‘I Didn’t Say That You Said That’: Trump Backpedals as ‘Obnoxious’ Reporter Corners Him
- News2 days ago
‘Reality Problem’: Columnist Says Trump ‘Isn’t Even Trying’ to Honor His Promises
- News3 days ago
White House: Trump to Spin ‘Positive’ News About Jobs as Layoffs Spike
- News3 days ago
GOP Struggles to Message on Affordability as House Republicans Kill Affordability Bill
- News2 days ago
‘Appearance of Quid Pro Quo’: Sotomayor Confronts GOP Lawyer in Campaign Finance Argument
- News1 day ago
‘His Heart Just Ain’t in It’: Report Reveals Trump’s ‘Achilles Heel’
- News2 days ago
White House Tees Up Trump Speech With ‘Con Artists’ Blast at Democrats